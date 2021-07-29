Biden to host Gordon, other western governors in virtual meeting about wildfires

The news comes as the West struggles through another brutal wildfire season that has pushed fire agencies to the brink and left a haze over much of the region.

In the last couple days, a number of wildfires have ignited in Wyoming. There are currently five blazes over 1,000 acres in the state and four between 100 and 1,000 acres. On Wednesday night, the Deer Creek 2 fire outside of Buffalo grew over 2,000 acres. It now spans nearly 5,300 acres with only 15% containment. The 641-acre Crater Ridge Fire has been burning since July 17, still with 0% containment and more than 200 personnel on the blaze.