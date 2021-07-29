Biden to host Gordon, other western governors in virtual meeting about wildfires

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Friday with Mark Gordon and six other western governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention and response, while hearing firsthand about the impacts of the 2021 wildfire season, according to White House officials.
Biden and Harris will deliver remarks and hear from Gordon, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
The president and vice president are also expected to announce two new working groups within the National Climate Task Force -- the Wildfire Resilience Interagency Working Group and the Extreme Heat Interagency Working Group.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will co-chair the Wildfire Resilience Interagency Working Group to coordinate long-term wildfire resilience strategies and forest and land management activities that can reduce the impacts of wildfires.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administrator Dr. Richard Spinrad and EPA Administrator Michael Regan will co-chair the Extreme Heat Interagency Working Group to focus on bringing together health, scientific and environmental resources to develop strategies that can reduce the impacts of extreme heat on vulnerable communities, White House officials said.
The news comes as the West struggles through another brutal wildfire season that has pushed fire agencies to the brink and left a haze over much of the region.
In the last couple days, a number of wildfires have ignited in Wyoming. There are currently five blazes over 1,000 acres in the state and four between 100 and 1,000 acres. On Wednesday night, the Deer Creek 2 fire outside of Buffalo grew over 2,000 acres. It now spans nearly 5,300 acres with only 15% containment. The 641-acre Crater Ridge Fire has been burning since July 17, still with 0% containment and more than 200 personnel on the blaze.
"The Governor looks forward to a continued discussion of how the Biden Administration can assist states with wildfire response efforts," said Michael Pearlman, director of communications for Gordon.
To check air quality near you, visit www.airnow.gov.
