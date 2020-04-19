Biden wins Wyoming's Democratic caucus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Former Vice President Joe Biden handily won Wyoming’s Democratic caucuses, taking home nearly three-quarters of the total vote and more than two-thirds of its delegates.

With 72.2 percent of the vote, Biden will now take 10 delegates to the Democratic National Convention. His main challenger, Bernie Sanders, will be bringing four after winning 27.8 percent of the vote.

Wyoming’s four superdelegates will be automatically pledged to Biden due to party bylaws adopted in 2018, and will only vote if there is a second-round of voting at the national convention.

The caucus was conducted completely by mail-in ballot due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, which caused the party last month to cancel the in-person portion of its caucus.

"It's only April and this has already been a historic year for Wyoming Democrats,” Wyoming Democratic Chair Joe Barbuto said in a statement. “We offer our congratulations to Vice President Biden and Senator Sanders on securing delegates. This record-setting rate of participation speaks to the enthusiasm among Democratic voters about this election and the benefits of ranked choice voting and voting by mail. We look forward to carrying this momentum through to November and electing Democrats up and down the ballot."