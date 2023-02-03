Wyoming law enforcement officers who have sex with people in their custody could face second-degree sexual assault charges without exception if new legislation passes.

Since 2019, there have been at least 10 cases of peace officers being investigated and decertified, meaning they are no longer allowed to work as an officer in the state, for having sexual relations with a person in their custody, said Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, who co-sponsored the legislation.

But only four of those resulted in some sort of criminal charge.

Last year, Congress eliminated a “consent loophole” by making it a crime for any federal law enforcement officer to engage in a sexual act with anyone under their custody. But that doesn’t apply to state-employed officers, who are still able to claim mutual consent in some states.

The federal law was sparked after two on-duty New York City police officers were accused of raping an 18-year-old woman in their patrol van after arresting her on marijuana charges, which made national headlines. She said she was raped, but the two officers claimed it was consensual sex; they reached a plea deal and didn’t serve jail time.

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, who sponsored the bill, said this is the exact reason Wyoming need a similar law — to “make it crystal clear” that there will be second-degree sexual assault charges in all cases. There are existing laws surrounding sexual assault and authority in Wyoming, but Yin has not personally seen any case where the officer was charged. They simply lose their certification.

“I realized this was one of the states … where officers who have people in custody could still have sex with them. You could believe there could be a consensual relationship there. I truly do believe that if you have someone in your custody, you have power over them where they can essentially not say 'no,'” Yin said.

Byron Oedekoven, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, said the statute will “muddy the water,” as there is already a Wyoming law that addresses those in positions of power who have sex with the people under their control. That law, for example, was used to prosecute a Casper gynecologist who was ultimately found guilty of sexually assaulting his patients.

Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland, raised questions about a marriage exception; specifically, if it would be considered sexual assault in a scenario where a police officer arrested his or her own spouse.

That officer still shouldn’t be having sex in that situation, even if the two people involved are married, Yin said.

“I think it would be a very interesting situation if your spouse arrested you, placed you into their custody, and then you guys … and then they had sex. And then marriage was used as a defense. I think that is a situation that is very hard for me to imagine happening,” Yin said.

Haroldson ultimately voted in favor of the bill.

The House Judiciary Committee passed the measure with a 7-2 vote on Friday. Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, and Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, voted against it.

It must still clear several more votes before it can become a law.