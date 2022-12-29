Bill aims to nix the 'ballot order effect' by randomizing candidate names

In an era where margins of victory in political races are getting narrower, small tweaks in electoral processes could make a significant difference in who gets elected, and who doesn’t.

That’s the backdrop of one bill that came out of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee this interim. The bill aims to eliminate what’s known as the “ballot order effect” — the advantage or disadvantage given to candidates when they’re listed in certain positions on a ballot — by randomizing the order of candidate names for general elections. Other states like Ohio, New Hampshire and California already have laws in place to rotate name order on ballots.

House Bill 55 is the brainchild of former Rep. Marshall Burt, who was the lone Libertarian in Wyoming’s Legislature until being voted out in the general election last month. (Burt didn’t respond to the Star-Tribune before deadline to provide further comment on the bill.) Republican Cody Wylie, a Sweetwater County businessman, will take up Burt’s former post in the new year.

Burt sponsored a similar bill in 2021 — his first year in the Legislature — along with seven Republican and Democratic cosponsors. House Bill 160 died on its third reading in the House with a 17-43 vote.

Right now, the position of each candidate on Wyoming’s general election ballots is determined by the number of votes their party got within the county for the U.S. House race in the preceding general election, according to State Statute 22-6-121. The candidate from the party with the most votes in the race gets listed at the top, and so on down. Independent candidates always go at the bottom of the list.

The bill would get rid of that process and rotate names instead based on instructions from State Statute 22-6-122, which says that the “names of candidates for each office shall be rotated on all ballots by precinct for all elections.” Independents would be included in that rotation.

Former House corporations committee chairman Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, also brought an amendment to the bill that would allow independent candidates to list their registered party affiliation on the ballot. (Candidates can be registered to vote with a different political party than the one they’re running under.) So, rather than just seeing the word “Independent” after a candidate’s name, voters might see “Independent Republican,” “Independent Democrat,” “Independent Libertarian” or “Independent Constitutionalist.”

Rotating the order of candidate names on general election ballots may be a minor change. But it could be enough to tip the balance in close elections.

“Especially in a state like Wyoming where an election can be decided by 20, 30 votes, it could make a difference,” Jenn Lowe, executive director of the Equality State Policy Center, said.

“I do think it makes the process more fair for candidates.”

It would be a pretty easy change, administratively speaking, since Wyoming already does nearly the same thing for primary elections. The bill’s fiscal note says that putting this new system in place would have “no significant fiscal or personnel impact.”

But mulling over the bill will take up time during the session that could be spent on other matters, something that corporations committee member Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said he doesn’t think is worthwhile.

“I haven’t really heard complaints about this except from third parties that maybe should be focusing on connecting with voters instead of trying to change the rules,” Boner, one of the corporations committee members who voted against the bill, said. “I just don’t see what the problem is that we’re trying to fix.”

House Bill 55 is just one among a slate of legislation for the upcoming session that could tweak the way Wyoming’s elections are handled. One of the big ones is a bill that would put up a ranked-choice, or instant runoff, voting pilot for nonpartisan municipal races. It’s based on a model from Utah, where more than 20 municipalities have opted into the pilot. Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, previously told the Star-Tribune that someone from the House Freedom Caucus will carry another bill to try and limit crossover voting.

But other legislation that would have put in place more sweeping election reforms didn’t make it through the joint corporations committee during the interim session, though a lawmaker could still try and carry a bill separate from any committee.

Lawmakers were considering a behemoth of a bill that would have put in place open primaries and ranked choice general elections based on Alaska’s model. But the joint corporations committee voted down the legislation at its October meeting.

Some proponents of that bill said it could help break the Republican Party’s grip over Wyoming’s elections, giving more of a chance to minor or third party and independent candidates. (Some opponents of the bill, however, saw that same point as one of the legislation’s downsides.)

“I think an open primary would give an independent more of a chance,” said former Rep. Jim Roscoe, who was the lone independent lawmaker in the Legislature. (Roscoe didn’t run for reelection this year.)

“Right now, independents don’t have a primary, so they’re really not even heard of initially.”

Neither independent nor third-party candidates can get on the ballot for primary elections in Wyoming. They can only get on the general election ballot.

The legislative session starts Jan. 10.

