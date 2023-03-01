CHEYENNE — A bill that outlaws medication abortions is likely to make it into law after legislators resoundingly sent it out of the House on Wednesday.

Senate File 109, sponsored by Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, would make it illegal to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use medications for the purpose of performing an abortion. It passed the House in a 56-5 vote.

Anyone who violates the rule would be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months of imprisonment or up to a $9,000 fine, or both. Lawmakers rejected an attempt to lower that fine to $750.

These restrictions wouldn’t apply to the treatment of a natural miscarriage, treatment in cases where a person’s pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, or if their health or life is in danger. That exception doesn’t hold for psychological or emotional conditions.

They also wouldn’t apply to contraceptives that a person might use “before conception, or before a pregnancy can be confirmed through conventional medical testing.”

The bill as originally written targeted abortion medications and listed specific drugs that would be banned under the legislation. But the bill was amended on Tuesday to target chemical abortion procedures rather than specific drugs so that the statute wouldn't have to be updated if those medications changed names.

The bill will not head to the Senate for lawmakers to approve or reject that amendment.

Salazar sponsored a similar bill last year, during the session in which the Legislature passed the state’s abortion trigger ban. His bill this year has 38 cosponsors, many of whom are freshmen lawmakers.

