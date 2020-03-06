Bill designed to protect counties from being stiffed on taxes advances

“I really do think it’s a step in the right direction,” said Revenue Committee chairman Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. “That was hard to get there. But I think once people have gotten their arms and brains around it, we’ll have a positive compromise to move forward with.”

However, the legislation – if passed by the Senate next week – would still pose a challenge to the state’s minerals industry. Not only would the companies be required to pay enough to catch up on what is owed, but will have to continue paying their regular taxes on a monthly basis, what Case described as a “tremendous burden” on those industries.

“We’re trying to make this work, and have a transition that will work for everybody,” Case said.

The bill itself is complicated, with a mix of start dates and provisions intended to outline terms for future negotiations between industry and government. While it ultimately results in an additional burden for industry, there have been some residual concerns with counties as well, said Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny.