Bill draft proposes felony charge for drivers who kill pedestrians in crosswalks, school zones

Killing a pedestrian in a crosswalk or school zone with a car could become a felony in Wyoming, thanks to a bill that could be introduced during next year’s legislative session.

The bill would amend penalties for vehicular homicide in the state, now a misdemeanor. The current draft carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison for the proposed crime, and a fine of as much as $10,000.

The proposal comes after a 13-year-old, Makaili Evans, was killed when a driver hit him while he was crossing the street to McCormick Junior High School in Cheyenne last year. The driver was reportedly distracted looking at her child in the car when she went through the crosswalk without braking.

Three days later, two other teenage students were hit and injured by an SUV driver at an intersection near Cheyenne East High School.

Janelle Jones, “Mak” Evans’ mother, told the committee in May that she’d like to see vehicular homicide made a felony. Since her son’s death, she’s started a nonprofit called For Mak aimed at promoting crosswalk safety.

“Pedestrian deaths can be 100% preventable,” Jones said. “Driving is a conscious decision, it is a responsibility, and there needs to be a consequence for careless and negligent driving that results in the death of an innocent pedestrian.”

Wyoming ranks last in the nation in pedestrian and cyclist safety, according to a recent study by the League of American Bicyclists.

Vehicular homicide is already a felony in Colorado and Utah, though on a lower level than most violent crimes there. Those laws may be used to help shape any potential bill here.

In theory, making the offense a felony would deter people from driving distracted, especially near crosswalks and school zones.

But some lawmakers said that’s easier said than done.

“I’m not sure that increasing the penalty will have much of an effect without law enforcement presence … most people don’t know what the penalty is anyway, and so I don’t think it has anywhere near as much deterrent value as we might wish it would,” said Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, at the May meeting.

Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, said that most “significant crimes” involve intent or malice.

“I think that the argument for deterrence is low,” she said. “We can do high penalties, does it help anything? Does it deter? ... It’s a different type and kind when we’re discussing negligent acts and accidents.”

The draft will be discussed at an upcoming Joint Judiciary Committee meeting this week in Casper, where it may be changed or could be voted down altogether.