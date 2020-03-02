Bill increasing mental health care access through telehealth in jeopardy

CHEYENNE — A bill considered critical to improving mental health care access in Wyoming has yet to be assigned to a committee, leaving some advocates concerned about a potential solution to a suicide rate that's nearly double the national average.
Passed with little controversy through the upper chamber last week, Senate File 37 would essentially allow psychologists and psychiatrists certified outside of Wyoming’s borders to provide mental health services using telemedicine.
Those services would be provided by a number of certified mental health professionals under the terms of a preexisting interstate compact organized by the Association of State and Provincial Psychology Boards, an agreement that, to date, has been signed by a dozen states, including Nebraska, Colorado and Utah. Currently, 16 states are pursuing similar legislation.
If passed, joining into the compact could help fill gaping access problems for mental health coverage in Wyoming, whose disparate population has created serious access issues in the most rural corners of the state.
Wyoming currently has the fewest number of registered psychiatrists in the country, according to a 2019 study by the University of Michigan School of Public Health, while fewer than half of the state’s 323 registered psychologists are actually based within a Wyoming ZIP code.
JoAnn Reid, of the state psychology board, said her understanding was that Wyoming had "a lower number of licensees compared to the states around us."
In some parts of the state, access is not even an option for some people. As of 2014, five counties in Wyoming counted zero psychiatry providers who accepted Medicare, leading some like Hollis Hackman -- a board member for the Wyoming chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention -- to believe that greater access for patients was necessary to stave off the state’s rising suicide rates and reduce the stigma oftentimes associated with mental health care.
You have free articles remaining.
“It simply increases care for people, and one of the things we know about suicide is that there is a problem with access to care in the Rocky Mountain region,” said Hackman, a retired Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee. “And it’s because we’re so spread out. We have all these isolated communities and, sadly, there’s this stigma attached to it. If we can get to where people have access and nobody needs to know about it, genuine conversations can get going with people to address the underlying mental health problems that are fueling their suicidal ideations.”
However, advocates are increasingly afraid the bill will not receive a hearing before a critical Wednesday deadline. House leadership has kept the bill in its desk after concerns were expressed by a small number of Wyoming-based psychologists, who worry the legislation could lead to a rapid rise in the number of practitioners operating in Wyoming, potentially overwhelming the state’s board of psychology, imposing new fees, creating new regulatory concerns and stalling the ability of already operating medical professionals to expand their practices.
Those in favor of the legislation, however, argue those fears are overblown, noting that all states require their mental health professionals to maintain similar and rigorous sets of credentials to operate state to state and that many organizations -- like the VA -- already allow some providers to operate across state borders.
Under PSYPACT -- the name of the interstate compact -- any mental health provider would actually have to apply to be certified in any affiliated states they choose to work in, adding another layer of certification necessary to operate in Wyoming. While opponents of the bill have argued Wyoming could see an influx of more than 2,000 new practitioners under the pact (a 10 percent increase), studies in most states who have joined the pact have shown the rate of growth to be just around 2 percent, a far more manageable number.
Where mental healthcare providers are in short supply, the more mental health providers that can operate, the better, proponents argue.
“In a state that absolutely needs more mental health services, to allow psychologists who are qualified, who are trained and ready to serve, to allow them to work in Wyoming via tele-psychology, would be a boon for everyone,” Ramsey Scott, public policy manager for the Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association, told the Star-Tribune.
For state leaders like Gov. Mark Gordon, telemedicine has been a centerpiece of efforts to combat the nation’s second-highest suicide rate, which is fueled in part by high accessibility to firearms and a lack of mental health services. While advocates are rushing to strike a compromise to get the bill introduced on the floor, time is short: If the bill does not receive a committee assignment by the Wednesday deadline, any effort to immediately expand mental health access in Wyoming will effectively be dead until next year, even after passing by unanimous vote in both the joint and Senate committees on Labor, Health and Social Services.
If there are any problems with the bill, advocates at least want an opportunity to work those out.
“All we want at this point is for this to go to committee,” Scott said. “If there are questions out there, we want them to be answered, we want those to be addressed. The Labor committee might not think it’s a good bill, and might not vote to send it to the floor.”