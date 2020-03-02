Bill increasing mental health care access through telehealth in jeopardy

JoAnn Reid, of the state psychology board, said her understanding was that Wyoming had "a lower number of licensees compared to the states around us."

In some parts of the state, access is not even an option for some people. As of 2014, five counties in Wyoming counted zero psychiatry providers who accepted Medicare, leading some like Hollis Hackman -- a board member for the Wyoming chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention -- to believe that greater access for patients was necessary to stave off the state’s rising suicide rates and reduce the stigma oftentimes associated with mental health care.

“It simply increases care for people, and one of the things we know about suicide is that there is a problem with access to care in the Rocky Mountain region,” said Hackman, a retired Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee. “And it’s because we’re so spread out. We have all these isolated communities and, sadly, there’s this stigma attached to it. If we can get to where people have access and nobody needs to know about it, genuine conversations can get going with people to address the underlying mental health problems that are fueling their suicidal ideations.”