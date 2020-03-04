Bill likely to let Wyoming municipalities increase local sales taxes up to 1 percent

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Senate passed legislation Wednesday allowing municipalities to ask voters to impose an optional increase to their local sales tax of up to 1 percent, all but guaranteeing it will become law with Gov. Mark Gordon's signature later this month.

The bill — House Bill 47 — has been a long time coming for municipalities, which have consistently sought a means to raise additional revenues independent of their surrounding communities and their county governments. The legislation has also been one of the most debated bills to work its way through the Senate this year, with a number of key amendments — including a limit to the tax of four years — working its way into the bill’s text throughout the process.

Ultimately, the bill passed muster with the often tax-averse Senate, sailing through on third reading on a 20-8 vote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While some fiscal conservatives — like Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester — argued a vote for the tax could be seen as the Legislature authorizing a means to raise taxes on their constituents, the bill is of great significance for the state’s municipalities, who see the bill as an option to give local leaders and their constituents more flexibility to meet needs in their budgets.