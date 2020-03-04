Bill likely to let Wyoming municipalities increase local sales taxes up to 1 percent

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Senate passed legislation Wednesday allowing municipalities to ask voters to impose an optional increase to their local sales tax of up to 1 percent, all but guaranteeing it will become law with Gov. Mark Gordon's signature later this month.
The bill — House Bill 47 — has been a long time coming for municipalities, which have consistently sought a means to raise additional revenues independent of their surrounding communities and their county governments. The legislation has also been one of the most debated bills to work its way through the Senate this year, with a number of key amendments — including a limit to the tax of four years — working its way into the bill’s text throughout the process.
Ultimately, the bill passed muster with the often tax-averse Senate, sailing through on third reading on a 20-8 vote.
While some fiscal conservatives — like Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester — argued a vote for the tax could be seen as the Legislature authorizing a means to raise taxes on their constituents, the bill is of great significance for the state’s municipalities, who see the bill as an option to give local leaders and their constituents more flexibility to meet needs in their budgets.
The legislation is one of several bills working its way through the Legislature that could potentially help them stem increasing liabilities to their budgets from rising, structural costs tied to personnel and health insurance — revenues that could only be addressed through legislative action. These include a piece of legislation to extend franchise fee agreements to telecommunications companies, currently waiting on general file in the Senate, which the chief lobbyist for the state’s cities and towns hopes will make headway in the final days of session.
“We made some compromises on the franchise legislation in order to address the industry’s concerns,” David Fraser, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, said Wednesday. “We obviously want them to be successful, because we want those services in our communities, so we made some compromises that we all think we can live with.”
The legislation — if signed by the governor — will go into effect in January.