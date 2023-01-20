Bill modeled after 'Don't say gay' law easily clears first hurdle in Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that would restrict classroom instruction around gender identity and sexual orientation easily cleared its first vote Friday in the Senate Education Committee.

Senate File 117, "Parental rights in education," would ban classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, or more generally in a way that's not age or developmentally "appropriate." It would also give parents more authority to opt kids out of health services and questionnaires, among other things.

The measure would also direct school districts to create procedures for parents and guardians to file complaints if they believe the district isn’t complying with these requirements. It would take effect in July if it becomes law.

The bill cleared its first reading with a 4-1 vote. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, voted no. It still has several votes in the Senate and House to pass through before it can go to the governor's desk. Given the composition of the 67th Legislature, it likely has a fair chance of making it through these hoops, though the governor could use his veto power to reject it.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said told the Star-Tribune earlier this week that he decided to bring the legislation in response to what he sees as a statewide concern around what kids are being taught in schools. During the committee meeting on Friday, he said his proposed legislation "acknowledges the rights of the parents and keeps the districts and parents working together."

Senate Education Committee Chairman Charles Scott, R-Casper, added an amendment to the bill that would broaden the scope of exceptions if sharing information with a student's parents or guardians would result in abuse. Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, also added an amendment that brings in an existing state statute around parental rights.

Classroom instruction

Many of those who opposed the bill argued that restricting classroom instruction around gender identity and sexual orientation would discriminate against LGBTQ students and their families, arguing, as Wyoming Education President Grady Hutcherson did, that students wouldn't "even be able to say that they may have two dads, for example, or two moms."

But Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, asked multiple speakers repeatedly where they saw language indicating that the bill is meant to discriminate against a particular group of people.

It's a bit of a slippery point to pin down. The bill doesn't explicitly target LGBTQ individuals or identities. But there have been other debates around the state where some suspected that the root of the conflict revolved around targeting LGBTQ individuals, while others denied that, as well as events that have questioned the legitimacy of LGBTQ identities.

During the months of debate in the Natrona County School District regarding two LGBTQ-related books that some described as "pornographic," for instance, those who argued against keeping the books in question said their position had nothing to do with specifically targeting LGBTQ identities. Some of the people who argued in support of keeping the books, however, expressed that they had a hard time believing that.

Former state superintendent of public instruction Brian Schroeder held a conference back in October meant to address what he described generally as the "sexualization" of minors in schools. Several speakers during the conference talked specifically about their concerns around transgender issues and the use of alternative gender pronouns.

In any case, Nathan Winters, president of the Wyoming Family Alliance and a former lawmaker, said that gender identity and sexual orientation should be topics that are reserved for parents to speak about with their children.

"It should be something where the default position of anyone in school would be (to ask), 'Well, have you talked to your parents about this?'" Winters testified.

Those arguing against the bill pointed to potential issues that could extend beyond the LGBTQ community, noting that the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation could cover a vast array of teaching material.

"The language states: gender identity and sexual orientation are off limits for folks. But everybody has a sexual orientation. Everybody has a gender identity. No one is absent from that," Sara Burlingame, executive director of Wyoming Equality, the state's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, said.

Janet Farmer, reading the testimony of an acquaintance, pointed out that "reading a children's book about mom and dad is a discussion of gender and identity orientation."

"You're significantly limiting what teachers could do in the classroom," Farmer said.

Parental involvement

The bill would also require school personnel to report changes in students’ well-being or use of services to parents and guardians, under most circumstances, and to encourage students to discuss issues related to their well-being with their parents and guardians.

In addition, schools would have to share information with parents and guardians about health care services and well-being questionnaires for students at the school. Parents and guardians would be allowed to decline having their students use those services or fill out questionnaires.

Some who spoke against the bill focused on this part of the legislation and the potential problems it could present in cases where a student is being abused at home, or if they aren't legally bound to their parents anymore.

Wyoming Education Association Government Relations Director Tate Mullen argued that basic school health screenings often act as the "front line for detecting abuse and neglect in households."

"Those types of parents who may be guilty of abuse or neglect would opt their children out of that health screening," he said.

Scott's amendment did expand exceptions to the bill in the case that school personnel believed that taking a certain course of action "would result in abuse," as defined under state statute. Rothfuss asked for "would" to be changed to "may," but the change didn't go through.

In some cases, schools might not legally be allowed to share information about some students with their parents, Janet Farmer, Wyoming director of the National Association of School Nurses and a Cheyenne school nurse, explained.

"As I worked as a high school nurse, we would have students who were becoming parents, both girls and boys. It was reiterated to me several times that we could not pass that information on to parents, because now the student is a parent, and that student is in charge of their own personal health," she said.

The same thing applies for homeless youth, Farmer continued.

"We cannot speak to the homeless youth's parent," she said. "That is a federally mandated statute, and states cannot supersede that."

Farmer said that state law also gives unaccompanied youth who are 16 and older the "right to consent to housing and health services."

National debate

The question around what kids are being taught in Wyoming schools is a topic that became a particular flashpoint during last year's midterms.

Many school board candidates focused their campaigns around concerns that kids are being exposed to school materials that are "pornographic."

In October, Schroeder, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump but ended up losing his primary race to current Superintendent Megan Degenfelder, hosted an event that focused on what he described as the “sexualization” of minors in schools. He told the Star-Tribune that he considered the topic to be the most pressing issue in education at the moment. The event was attended by roughly 150 people.

But the focus on this particular topic started outside of Wyoming.

Much of the language in the bill is the same as that in a Florida law critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The law, which was championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also bars educators from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, and in general teaching material that isn’t considered “age appropriate.”

That legislation has been the subject of a lawsuit, with plaintiffs arguing that it's unconstitutional and has a chilling effect on First Amendment rights, particularly for LGBTQ individuals, and that it violates equal protection rights.

Many of those who spoke against the bill on Friday pointed out that learning about gender identity and sexual orientation isn't part of K-3 curricula in Wyoming's public schools anyway.

"Why are we trying to pass legislation that doesn't have anything to do with Wyoming?" Hutcherson asked lawmakers.

This argument has come up around other legislation in Wyoming before. People have countered that, though these aren't currently issues that really impact Wyoming, the state needs to take preventative measures to make sure it stays that way.

"It's always wise when you see something happening elsewhere to ask if you are prepared in your own backyard," Nathan Winters said.

"It is always better to have good government in place, and this bill is simply good government."

Some want to expand the scope of the bill.

Erin Waszkiewicz, vice chair of the Laramie County Moms for Liberty chapter, asked lawmakers to consider expanding the scope on several fronts. One revision she requested would expand the ban on classroom instruction around gender identity and sexual orientation beyond the third grade.

"Children are very impressionable, my 13-year-old daughter's very impressionable. I think we all know the fact that our brains aren't fully developed until we're in our mid-twenties, so I'm not sure third grade makes the cut in my opinion," she argued.

Rothfuss, however, argued that clamping down on classroom learning isn't the right approach, and that it could shut out different worldviews.

"It seems that the solution is not less speech, it's more speech, and it's not less teaching, it's more teaching, and it's not less engagement, it's more engagement," Rothfuss said.

"This bill seems to say that we're going to start with the most restrictive approach," he said later on.

