Bill proposes $43 million in previously untouchable funding for education

“It’s a good idea for us to look at how we’re going to provide the money that’s needed in the immediate term,” Hallinan said. “The immediate term shows we have a school deficit, and we’re going to need to come up with the money for that deficit. This is one way to take care of at least $40 million to $50 million of that deficit.”

The legislation follows a similar proposal sponsored by Hallinan in the 2019 general session that would have transferred all mineral royalties directly to the state’s public education system, saving none of it. That bill failed in committee on a 4-4-1 vote.

This year’s more conservative iteration of the bill, Hallinan said, was drafted in an attempt to gain more votes.

“They were nibbling at the idea last year, but they wanted less money taken out of the Common School Account,” Hallinan said. “So I reduced it to just two-thirds being taken out. I don’t know how much support there will be — I’ll do some lobbying within the Legislature before the session begins — and we’ll see how it goes.”

“I don’t know how much support it will get,” he added. “But I think it’s needed, and I think it needs to be brought to the Legislature to be looked at again.”