Bill removing some public notice requirements in newspapers gains initial support in Senate

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate gave initial support Wednesday to a bill that would remove two types public notices that local governments are required to publish in newspapers, instead making cities and counties provide them on their websites.

If adopted by the Legislature, Senate File 17 would remove the requirement for them to pay to publish employees’ annual salaries and meeting minutes in at least one local newspaper. Towns and counties would instead have to keep the information on their official websites.

Supporters of the bill, which had the backing of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, have argued the proposal is an effective way for local governments to cut costs amid ongoing budget challenges.

Meanwhile, its critics in the Senate, especially those from rural communities, raised concerns about transparency and the difficulties that some older residents could have accessing local government websites.

“I go online for my news before I go to the newspaper, but that is not the demographics of the vast majority of my rural Senate district,” Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, said.