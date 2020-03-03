Bill seeks to provide mental health coverage for Wyoming's first responders

Under the state’s worker’s compensation rules, however, PTSD and other mental health problems sustained in the field are not considered equally with other types of injuries.

“It’s pretty tough to experience this work-related trauma,” Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol told members of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday night. “Perhaps you are unable to come back to work or perhaps an agency won’t allow you to come back to work. As it stands, unless you sustain a physical injury subsequent to or simultaneously with a mental trauma, you’ll have to exhaust your sick leave and vacation time if you want to be paid longer off. And your treatment expenses are going to be out-of-pocket.”

That could change, however, if a bill working its way through the House of Representatives proves successful. Sponsored by Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, Senate File 117 would open up the state’s worker’s compensation program to provide crucial mental health treatment to the state’s first responders: a missing piece in the health care equation.