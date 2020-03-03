Bill seeks to provide mental health coverage for Wyoming's first responders

CHEYENNE – For years, Wyoming has had among the highest suicide rates in the country. And out of that group, the state’s first responders – police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians – are among the most susceptible.
Demographically, the numbers line-up. First responders are disproportionately dominated by males and, in Wyoming, approximately 80 percent of suicides are carried out by men. Firearm access – a given for law enforcement – is another factor, with Wyoming’s easy access to firearms correlated with a rate of use of firearms in suicides (86 percent of all gun deaths) that ranks among the nation’s highest.
Then there’s the nature of the work itself, with Wyoming’s first responders regularly exposed to trauma: death, injuries, abused children, casualties in the line of duty and, for some, a failure to save a life or prevent a tragedy.
These experiences can harm a first-responder just as badly as a broken bone. Post-traumatic stress disorder – or PTSD – can be considered just as much a drain to one’s physical well-being as other physical injuries.
Research bears that out: According to a recent study by the Ruderman Family Foundation, police officers and firefighters are actually more likely to die by suicide than they are in the line of duty, due largely to their regular exposure to traumatic events.
Under the state’s worker’s compensation rules, however, PTSD and other mental health problems sustained in the field are not considered equally with other types of injuries.
“It’s pretty tough to experience this work-related trauma,” Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff of the Wyoming Highway Patrol told members of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday night. “Perhaps you are unable to come back to work or perhaps an agency won’t allow you to come back to work. As it stands, unless you sustain a physical injury subsequent to or simultaneously with a mental trauma, you’ll have to exhaust your sick leave and vacation time if you want to be paid longer off. And your treatment expenses are going to be out-of-pocket.”
That could change, however, if a bill working its way through the House of Representatives proves successful. Sponsored by Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, Senate File 117 would open up the state’s worker’s compensation program to provide crucial mental health treatment to the state’s first responders: a missing piece in the health care equation.
“The need in the state is critically high,” Nethercott said in an interview Tuesday. “We know Wyoming rotates between No. 1 and No. 2 for suicide rates in this country and, when we look at the demographics of who is committing suicide in the state, we know that it is the very demographic that represents first responders, and that those first responders experience significant amounts of trauma – that they also suffer some of the highest suicide rates, highest divorce rates, the highest depression rates. And I think what’s most compelling is that this type of trauma can actually be successfully and effectively treated. Suffering the continuing effects of putting their lives at risk for our own can be resolved, allowing these officers to go back on the street and continuing to serve.”
While the legislation proceeded through the Senate on an easy 24-6 vote, the bill might run into some complications in the House of Representatives, a fact seemingly acknowledged by members of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday night. In more than an hour-long mark-up of the bill this week, the committee imposed a cap of 36 months for first responders to receive that treatment, a decision prompted by concerns over the potential implications of increased demand on the state’s existing worker’s compensation fund.
While potentially viewed as the House of Representatives choosing to walk before they run, Nethercott said the amendment to set a cap could be an unreasonable addition to the bill.
“I generally think [that approach is] appropriate in the Legislature,” said Nethercott. “However in this case, I think it really is stepping between a doctor and a patient, and it interferes with a doctor’s ability to provide the right treatment and to evaluate each individual patient based on their needs. Really, the Legislature is coming in and saying ‘This is what we’ve determined to be your treatment plan, it had better work for most of you.’”
Any anticipated impacts to the fund would be minimal, according to Jason Wolf with the Department of Workforce Services. The average treatment, anecdotally, sits at around $200 per session and, as things stand right now, worker’s compensation claims are minuscule, with just 42 claims filed for some form of mental health care out of a 300,000-person workforce last year.
While Nethercott said she believes the House amendments could dilute the bill, she expressed a willingness to support them, arguing that any mental health coverage could potentially save lives.
“I really believe it will save lives and families,” she said Monday night. “And I would like this bill to pass.”