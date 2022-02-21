Bill targeting substance use during pregnancy fails in the Senate

A bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge pregnant women who “intentionally or recklessly” expose their unborn children to drugs to be charged with a felony failed to pass a Senate committee on Monday amid concerns that it would deter women from seeking prenatal care and addiction treatment.

Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, who brought Senate File 89 forward for consideration along with Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, was the only member of the Senate's labor and health committee to vote for the measure.

The legislation passed its two-thirds introductory vote requirement in the House last week. But committee members and those giving testimony on Monday overwhelmingly argued that enacting a felony punishment for women using controlled substances while pregnant could discourage them from seeking prenatal care or treatment for their addiction.

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, said he was concerned, as a pro-life advocate, that women might take the option of abortion before getting treatment if the bill were to be implemented.

“Look at what we’ve done in the war on drugs,” he said. “We just haven’t been successful with punishment.”

Wyoming Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said other states have reversed similar legislation after seeing that it discouraged mothers from seeking prenatal care and addiction treatment.

“There is the potential that with criminalization, mothers will choose not to seek prenatal care, which means then when those babies are born, we do see them anyway, and then sometimes because of the lack of prenatal care, we may see babies that are born with more than just health conditions related to the substance use,” she said.

Some expressed concern that the bill could have disproportionately affected certain groups.

Representative of the Northern Arapaho Business Council Travis McNiven said the bill could disproportionately punish Native American women for using substances, such as marijuana and peyote, that are legal on the Northern Arapaho reservation when seeking care in hospitals outside the tribe's legal jurisdiction.

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Executive Director Kristen Schwartz also argued that the bill could deter crime victims from seeking treatment and support.

“This bill would disproportionately affect victims of domestic violence and sexual assault who have higher vulnerability to homelessness, substance abuse and poverty compared to the general population of women who are not abused,” she said.

Schwartz also emphasized that the amended requirements for mandatory reporting outlined in the bill could have threatened confidential communications between advocates and victims, which is currently protected under Wyoming statute 1-12-116.

One individual, Pastor Jonathan Lange from Evanston, spoke in favor of the bill on constitutional grounds.

“To address drug exposure in the womb is to treat children equally under law, and that’s the real issue here,” he said. “Our constitution clearly states that, quote, 'all members of the human race are equal under law,’ but our statutes don’t actually get this done.”

He argued that the bill would not have criminalized addiction, but rather would have addressed child endangerment resulting from exposure to controlled substances, a point which Hutchings also emphasized on several occasions during the discussion.

Although the measure failed, some members said that the issues it outlined should be further reviewed during interim committee meetings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.