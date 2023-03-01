CHEYENNE — Lawmakers dashed aside attempts to narrow the scope of a bill to bar transgender athletes from competing on female school sports teams, pushing the legislation through its final vote in the House on Wednesday.

Lawmakers shot down an amendment by the House Education Committee that would have limited the scope of the bill to high school students. Now, the bill would apply to seventh through 12th grade students.

Senate File 133, sponsored by Evanston Republican Sen. Wendy Schuler, cleared the House in a resounding 51-10 vote. It will now head to the Senate for lawmakers there to vote on the House’s changes to the bill. Then it just needs Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature to become law.

Schuler’s bill would put restrictions on transgender athletes competing on female interscholastic sports teams. It applies to middle and high schools.

The bill would create a school activity commission, consisting of five members appointed by the governor, to determine the eligibility of a student in interscholastic sports in the case that the legislation is challenged in courts and enjoined, or suspended for the period of litigation.

A transgender student could only participate in a gender‑designated interscholastic activity that doesn’t correspond with their birth-assigned sex by getting approval from the commission.

Schuler sponsored a similar bill last year, though it would have imposed a broader ban than Senate File 133 does and didn’t include the creation of the commission. That bill cleared the Senate but failed in the House for procedural reasons.

The House Education Committee attempted to further pare down the bill’s application last week, adding an amendment to limit the proposed legislation’s restrictions just to high schools. The committee also put the commission under the authority of the Wyoming High School Activities Association, which already has a policy in place for high school transgender athletes.

An amendment brought by Rep. Green River Republican Scott Heiner deleted the change that would have limited the bill to just high school students, expanding it to students in seventh through 12th grade.