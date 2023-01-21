Bill to close PAC reporting loophole advances in Wyoming Legislature

CHEYENNE — Amid worries about "dark money" and unclear financial influences on Wyoming's elections, a bill that would clamp down on some federal political action committee activities in the state is advancing through the Wyoming Legislature.

In September, Campbell County Clerk Susan Saunders filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee over concerns that the PAC was not being transparent about how it was spending its money. She asked the secretary of state and the Federal Election Commission to investigate the matter.

The Secretary of State’s office ended up dismissing Saunders’ complaint but in the process revealed a pretty big loophole in Wyoming statute. That loophole allows federal PACs like Coal Country Conservatives to skirt around state reporting requirements since they already have to comply with federal reporting laws.

But this particular PAC was spending money not only in Wyoming’s U.S. House race, but also in numerous other races from the statewide to the precinct level. Many of the candidates that the PAC supported ended up winning their elections.

It was too late for the joint corporations committee to sponsor a bill before the legislative session that would close this loophole. So, Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, decided to sponsor Senate File 40 instead along with co-sponsors Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas and Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.

The bill would specify that federal PACs are only exempt from the state’s election reporting requirements if they are exclusively making contributions or expenditures for federal candidates or federal issues.

It passed unanimously through the Senate Corporations Committee and has succeeded on two readings in the full Senate. But it still has to go through several more votes before becoming law.

The proposed legislation comes amid concern about outside influences on Wyoming’s elections and desire for more transparency around where money is coming from.

In light of these concerns, the committee also moved along a resolution requesting U.S. Congress to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would "allow the public identification" of sources of political contributions or expenditures in campaigns. The amendment would also "limit or prohibit corporations and other entities that are not natural persons" from making campaign contributions.