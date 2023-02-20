CHEYENNE — Federal political action committees will likely have to follow state reporting requirements in the future if they’re supporting state and local candidates in Wyoming.

A bill that aims to close a reporting loophole for federal political action committees operating in Wyoming cleared its last vote in the House on Thursday with a 38-24 vote.

There were no amendments to the bill and it’s been signed by the speaker of the House and Senate president. The legislation is now headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for his signature or veto.

In September, Campbell County Clerk Susan Saunders filed a complaint against Coal Country Conservatives Political Action Committee over concerns that the PAC was not being transparent about how it spent its money. She asked the secretary of state and the Federal Election Commission to investigate the matter.

The Secretary of State’s office ended up dismissing Saunders’ complaint because of a loophole in Wyoming statute that allows federal PACs like Coal Country Conservatives to skirt around state reporting requirements, since they are already required to comply with federal reporting requirements. This particular PAC supported Wyoming candidates in races from the statewide to the precinct level. Many of those candidates won their elections.

Senate File 40, sponsored by Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, specifies that federal PACs are only exempt from the state’s election reporting requirements if they are exclusively making contributions or expenditures for federal candidates or federal issues.

Rep. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, brought an amendment to the bill on Thursday, which would have also exempted federal PACs from Wyoming’s election reporting requirements if they were spending $2,000 or less per candidate per election in Wyoming. The amendment, she explained, is meant to put “sideboards” on the bill so that it doesn’t go after small spenders. (The amendment failed.)

Some people have previously made the argument that the bill would hinder grassroots involvement in political campaigns. Chair of the far-right Wyoming Freedom Caucus Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, pushed the same point on Thursday while speaking in support of Ward’s amendment.

“I think this is a good amendment because, as I mentioned on the first reading, this particular bill is creating a problem for the mom and pops, the individual citizens that want to pool their money together and make a big statement in an election,” Bear, who was listed as a recommended candidate on a Coal Country Conservatives PAC’s voter guide, said.

Zwonitzer, a cosponsor of Senate File 40, questioned how the Secretary of State’s Office would be able to investigate whether or not a PAC is keeping within those bounds if the PAC isn’t required to report to the state.

Bear said that information could be accessed through federal reporting, but Cody Republican Rep. Sandy Newsome argued that if a federal PAC chooses to be involved in elections throughout the state, then this information should be easily be accessible through Wyoming’s Secretary of State’s Office, and those PACs should be held to the same expectations as ones at the state level.

“I think when they file as a federal PAC, and then impact elections in our state, that we should easily be able to access that information through our own Secretary of State’s website, and that these folks should have to report every dollar, just like we do as candidates,” Newsome said.

“We don’t get a pass on $2,000 worth of expenditures, reporting those. We have to report, as candidates, all of those expenditures. In-state PACs have to report those expenditures. So I think it’s reasonable that when an organization decides to file as a federal PAC that it have those same reporting requirements.”