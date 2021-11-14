Bill to improve juvenile justice data collection advances

A bill meant to spur widespread collection of juvenile justice data in Wyoming has earned the backing of the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee.

Despite having the highest rate of incarcerated children in the country, Wyoming has struggled for years from the lack of data on juveniles in the criminal justice system. The bill is aimed at filling those gaps in data.

“I’m hopeful,” said Dr. Narina Nuñez, an executive on the State Advisory Council on Juvenile Justice and a psychology professor at the University of Wyoming. “We’ve been working on something like this for 25 years, and this is the furthest we’ve gotten.”

The bill underwent a couple key changes before lawmakers voted to sponsor it.

The responsibility of data collection was transferred from the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) — the agency that managed it in the past — to the Department of Family Services (DFS). This move was championed by Nuñez and other proponents of improved data collection.

Additionally, if enacted in its current form, the measure would not go into effect until July 2024, giving DFS time to get equipped.

But potential pitfalls still remain.

The bill does not have a mechanism to force entities to comply and submit adequate data. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, signaled that the committee might “give it teeth” down the road. Nethercott did not respond to request for comment when asked what she had in mind.

Also, there’s currently no funding attached to the bill, which is necessary and one of the major roadblocks that counties have faced in collecting and reporting data.

“They absolutely will need funding,” Nuñez said of the counties.

Without an appropriation, the state’s data collection issues are more likely to persist. Of course, if the bill gets successfully introduced in the budget session, it will undergo the amendments.

“But I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful [the committee] will come up with something,” Nuñez said. I think the bill looks really good and really promising.”

The Department of Family Services spends roughly $1.16 million per year on Community Juvenile Service Boards, according to the department’s own numbers. The boards advise officials on issues pertaining to juvenile services in a given county.

“The Legislature just allocated $4 million for the state to sue the federal government (in opposition to vaccine mandates),” Nuñez said. “We could fund the CJSBs for three years and have change left over.”

The committee voted against sponsoring a second bill that aimed to reduce the number of youth confined in the state. The bill would have required a “structured decision-making process” to make out-of-home placements, instead of funneling juveniles through existing systems that can sometimes land them in situations that end up harming them more, testified Dr. Kayla Burd, an assistant professor of social cognition and law at the University of Wyoming.

Additionally, the bill would have would raised the minimum age of commitment to the Wyoming Boys’ School or Girls’ School from 12 to 15.

Technically, the bill is not dead, but it would require a lawmaker to take it up as a personal bill in the February legislative session.

