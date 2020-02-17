Bill to make daylight saving time permanent in Wyoming passes committee

CHEYENNE — Lawmakers moved forward with legislation to potentially shift Wyoming to Mountain Daylight Time on a permanent basis on Monday, working in a new provision stipulating that the change would only kick in if four surrounding states also decide to make the change to Mountain Daylight Time.

Sponsored by Powell Republican Rep. Dan Laursen, the legislation would keep the clock stable when the rest of the country jumps ahead during daylight saving time, essentially shifting one hour of sunlight from the morning to the afternoon. Nationally, more than a dozen states considered similar legislation in 2019. One state, Arizona, is permanently on Mountain Standard Time, with the exception of the Navajo Nation.

“Most of the people I talk to — and it’s been split half and half — the majority is kinda leaning toward the daylight,” Laursen said Monday morning. “A lot of people like their sunlight in the morning, but plenty of others like their sunlight extended in the evening.”