Bill to make daylight saving time permanent in Wyoming passes committee

CHEYENNE — Lawmakers moved forward with legislation to potentially shift Wyoming to Mountain Daylight Time on a permanent basis on Monday, working in a new provision stipulating that the change would only kick in if four surrounding states also decide to make the change to Mountain Daylight Time.
Sponsored by Powell Republican Rep. Dan Laursen, the legislation would keep the clock stable when the rest of the country jumps ahead during daylight saving time, essentially shifting one hour of sunlight from the morning to the afternoon. Nationally, more than a dozen states considered similar legislation in 2019. One state, Arizona, is permanently on Mountain Standard Time, with the exception of the Navajo Nation.
“Most of the people I talk to — and it’s been split half and half — the majority is kinda leaning toward the daylight,” Laursen said Monday morning. “A lot of people like their sunlight in the morning, but plenty of others like their sunlight extended in the evening.”
If passed, the legislation would only kick in if Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado were to pass similar legislation, allowing Wyoming to continue to do business with its neighbors without any significant economic interruption. Whether that will ever happen, however, is up in the air. While Utah has passed a resolution expressing its interest in a permanent shift, legislatures in states like Colorado have been reluctant to commit to the change, with a current version of the bill proposing putting the question of permanent daylight saving on a ballot initiative this fall.
Any legislation would largely be symbolic, however, unless Congress changes federal law establishing that states can only opt out of daylight saving time, and only if that state inhabits a single time zone.
The proposal has had legs nationally, though: President Donald Trump has supported a permanent shift to daylight saving time and, in Congress, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has been gaining traction with his own legislation to enact permanent daylight saving time nationwide.
The potential change has plenty of critics, however, who say the time change could increase risks for school children waiting for transportation to school in the morning, among other concerns. On the other side, those in favor of eliminating the time change argue that it improves convenience for adult travelers on their commutes home and reduces proven risks for heart attack and other afflictions that have been correlated with the time change.
And if the state does switch, Laursen said, Wyomingites will do exactly the same thing they did when daylight saving time was first implemented several decades ago: adapt.
“I’ve heard a lot of comments that our children will be going to school in the dark," Laursen said. “But to that, I would say that they already do, and they come home in the dark. If they had to, the schools could change as they go.”
The legislation now moves onto the House floor, where it needs to pass two votes before moving to the Senate.