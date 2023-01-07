Bill to protect counties against embezzlement expected to appear during session

In an effort to protect counties against embezzlement, lawmakers could soon raise minimums for public officials' bonds — some of which haven’t been adjusted in over a hundred years.

Most county officials are required by state law to provide bonds upon taking office. The bonds are meant to give counties a fail-safe if and when elected officials misuse public money.

Clerks of district court are currently required to give bonds of $10,000, minimum. For assessors, it’s $5,000, and for county clerks and sheriffs, it’s $4,000. Commissioners, coroners and surveyors, meanwhile, must provide bonds of at least $1,000.

House Bill 12, as currently written, would raise each of those minimums to $100,000. It earned sponsorship from the Joint Judiciary Committee in November, and is expected to go before the Wyoming Legislature after the session begins Tuesday.

The current minimums for public officials bonds just don’t offer enough protection, said Jerimiah Riemer, executive director of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association.

In 2020, a former Goshen County Clerk of District Court was sentenced to three years in prison for stealing over $100,000, according to the Torrington Telegram. The county didn’t have enough money to make up for the missing cash. The bond in place for that clerk was just $10,000.

To avoid that, many counties have already raised bond minimums for certain positions. In Uinta County, for instance, treasurers are required to provide bonds of $5 million upon entering office.

If passed as currently drafted, the bill would take effect in July.

Counties wouldn’t suddenly have to find several hundred thousand dollars out of thin air. In Carbon County, the bond amount for treasurers is $100,000, but that equates to a fee of about $850 per official.

The new bill would also get rid of language requiring three county positions to have two bonds in place: county clerks, clerks of court and assessors.

Rieman wasn’t sure where the two-bond rule came from. Many counties weren't even aware it was state law, he told the Joint Judiciary Committee in November.