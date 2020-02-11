Bill to pursue I-80 tolls fails in Wyoming Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that would have allowed Wyoming to one day convert Interstate 80 into a toll road failed Tuesday to receive enough votes in the Senate for introduction.

The legislation — which powered through the Joint Transportation Committee over the interim with significant controversy — would have allowed the state to enter into a lengthy, decadelong process to pursue new revenues from the state's busiest highway.

This, according to proponents of the bill, would have helped the Legislature address a significant funding gap facing the Wyoming Department of Transportation, where the rising costs of deferred maintenance and an insufficient stream of fee-based revenues have presented major challenges to the state's ability to pay for its roads.

The bill, which was championed by Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, faced opposition from small business groups like the National Federation of Independent Business, which counted 63 percent of its membership opposed to the legislation in an internal survey of its membership.