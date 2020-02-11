You are the owner of this article.
Bill to pursue I-80 tolls fails in Wyoming Senate
Bill to pursue I-80 tolls fails in Wyoming Senate

Interstate 80

Truck drivers head toward Cheyenne in April 2016 on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Department of Transportation faces a significant shortfall in funds needed to maintain highway conditions.

 Blaine McCartney, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A bill that would have allowed Wyoming to one day convert Interstate 80 into a toll road failed Tuesday to receive enough votes in the Senate for introduction.

The legislation — which powered through the Joint Transportation Committee over the interim with significant controversy — would have allowed the state to enter into a lengthy, decadelong process to pursue new revenues from the state's busiest highway.

This, according to proponents of the bill, would have helped the Legislature address a significant funding gap facing the Wyoming Department of Transportation, where the rising costs of deferred maintenance and an insufficient stream of fee-based revenues have presented major challenges to the state's ability to pay for its roads.

The bill, which was championed by Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, faced opposition from small business groups like the National Federation of Independent Business, which counted 63 percent of its membership opposed to the legislation in an internal survey of its membership.

The bill was also opposed by trucking groups like the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which said in a Dec. 31 memo that it would be supportive of an increase to fuel taxes as a means to pay for highways, instead of tolls.

The bill showed some promise in the voting, with a number of critical votes from southern Wyoming voting in favor of the bill. The margin of defeat was broadened, however, after a number of lawmakers changed their votes when it became apparent the bill would fall one vote short of the two-thirds threshold for introduction.

Wyoming's highways are facing a funding shortfall. But lawmakers balked at possible solution.

All told, the final margin was 18-11 against the bill, with one excused. Sens. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower; Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne; Bill Landen, R-Casper; Brian Boner, R-Douglas; Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie; Stephen Pappas, R-Cheyenne; and Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan all changed their votes from aye to no.

The deadline to introduce new bills is Friday. However, in a text message, Von Flatern said he would likely not be re-introducing another version of the I-80 tolling legislation.

"I doubt it," he wrote.

