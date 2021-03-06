Bill to repeal gun-free zones for concealed carry permittees advances in Legislature

CHEYENNE — A bill that would repeal many gun-free zones in Wyoming for those with concealed carry permits was advanced by a legislative committee Friday morning.

If approved by the Legislature, Senate File 67 would allow residents with concealed carry permits to bring firearms to government meetings, sporting events, University of Wyoming facilities, community college campuses, public schools and publicly funded hospitals, though as under current law, school districts would still be able to regulate their employees’ ability to bear arms. The legislation also strips the ability of cities, towns and counties to prohibit concealed carry firearms in meetings.

Bill sponsor Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, described his proposal as "another step of the state of Wyoming following through on the promise of the Second Amendment,” noting residents with concealed carry permits undergo an intense vetting process.

"I have no problems with people that have been thoroughly vetted sitting here with a firearm,” Driskill said. “In fact, it would make me feel more comfortable."

His point was echoed by bill cosponsor Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, who said unlike previous proposals to repeal gun-free zones, the bill applies only to those with concealed carry permits.