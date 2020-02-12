Bill to restrict child marriages in Wyoming defeated in the House

CHEYENNE -- For the second straight year, the Wyoming House of Representatives voted down a bill to restrict child marriages in Wyoming, even after the addition of several provisions intended to loosen the bill.

The final vote was 31-28.

Reps. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, David Miller, R-Riverton, Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, and Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, all changed their votes from 'aye' to 'no' before the final tally was counted.

Sponsored by Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, House Bill 67 was a lighter version of a bill introduced in the Wyoming House of Representatives last year, which would have imposed a hard-line ban on all marriages involving individuals under the age of 18.

That bill failed on its final reading in the House of Representatives by a five-vote margin, with three members absent.

This year's bill was lighter, however allowing marriages for emancipated minors while setting a bottom floor for marriage that previously, did not exist if a child had a parent's permission to be married.

"I can see there may be instances where an emancipated minor could be able to make a decision for themselves," Pelkey said Wednesday.