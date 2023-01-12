Bill to restrict secretary of state powers revived

A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state's powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered.

Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that would transfer elections administration duties from the secretary of state to the Wyoming state canvassing board, which reviews vote totals in elections and either certifies them or calls for a recount.

An additional member would be appointed to the board, which is made up of the governor, the secretary of state, the state auditor and the state treasurer, to keep the body nonpartisan. If the majority of the state canvassing board members are from the same political party, then the House and Senate floor leaders would jointly appoint a member from the largest political party outside of the one that the majority of members are affiliated with. Otherwise, the governor would appoint the additional member.

House Bill 115 is based on legislation that Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, proposed back in August after Secretary of State Chuck Gray won the Republican primary election. Since Gray didn't have an opponent in the general election, it was almost a given at that point that he would become the next secretary of state.

Gray, the former representative of House District 57, is a 2020 presidential election skeptic who ran primarily on a platform that focused on rooting out voter fraud and getting rid of ballot drop boxes.

Those who back Gray see him as a champion of “honest and fair elections,” Park County GOP Chairman Martin Kimmet previously told the Star-Tribune. But critics see Gray's narrative of widespread voter fraud as a serious threat to fair elections.

Zwonitzer voiced that concern in his pitch for the potential legislation during the Joint Corporations Committee meeting in August.

“I do have some concerns that the most likely person who will be our next chief elections officer, our secretary of state, has alleged that there may be nefarious activities at the ballot box in Wyoming, which I don’t agree exist,” he said. “I think our elections are safe and secure, probably more than any other state in this country.”

The Joint Corporations Committee agreed to have the Legislative Service Office draft a bill that would transfer elections administration duties from the secretary of state position to a separate agency with an appointed director. But Zwonitzer ended up dropping the bill before the next meeting because it didn't appear likely that it would gain much traction among lawmakers.

Chestek, who beat out Republican opponent Wayne Pinch by roughly 20 points in the November elections, said in a phone call with the Star-Tribune on Jan. 6 that he was "disappointed" Zwonitzer's bill had been dropped, and so decided to carry a similar bill on his own for the session. Those who ended up cosponsoring his legislation are Zwonitzer himself and Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie.

Chestek was in the process of trying to gain more Republican cosponsors when the Star-Tribune first spoke to him. He said that effort was partly meant to signal that the legislation isn't intended to be political.

"It will be spun by some people as a political retribution thing, but it's not intended to be. It's intended to be good government," he said, adding that whatever body is responsible for elections administration duties should be "scrupulously nonpartisan."

"Having a partisan elected official running a nonpartisan office doesn't look good."

But if the reaction to Zwonitzer's pitch for the initial bill back in August is any indication, it's likely that Chestek's proposed legislation will face fierce opposition from some in the Legislature -- and from Gray himself.

“It’s nothing more than another unconstitutional power grab by leftist politicians who don’t care about the people’s right to direct their government,” Gray said at the time about Zwonitzer's attempt. “I’ll do all I can to give voters the power to govern and not let these sold-out insiders get away with this.”

"It's more petty, liberal, unconstitutional behavior from individuals who are attempting to violate the will of the voters," Gray said in a text to the Star-Tribune Thursday regarding Chestek's bill.

During the August Joint Corporations Committee meeting when the topic of transferring those duties from the secretary of state to another body first came up, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said that those who voted for Gray would “rightfully feel insulted” if the committee tried to restrict the secretary of state’s responsibilities “before the guy’s even had a chance.”

Chestek, however, told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday that he hopes to actually win Gray over on this piece of legislation.

"I think there's a legitimate argument that he can get on board with me here," he said. "He ran on election integrity, and this is how you do election integrity. This is a step forward for election integrity."

It's not clear if Chestek and Gray have discussed the bill together at this point. Neither immediately responded to the Star-Tribune Thursday morning to clarify.

Scott, the Casper lawmaker, also brought up at the August corporations meeting concerns that the bill might run up against legal problems.

“We’ve been down this road before in the education area,” he said, referring to Senate File 104, a bill that removed the state superintendent of public instruction from general management of the Wyoming Department of Education, shifting those duties to a director appointed by the governor instead. Then-gov. Matt Mead signed the legislation into law in January 2013.

That bill came amid legislators' strained relationship with then-state superintendent Cindy Hill, who ended up challenging the legislation's constitutionality in a successful lawsuit.

Chestek said on Tuesday that he has checked the legality of his bill and believes that "there's not a problem of any sort" with the its constitutionality.

He cited provisions in the Wyoming Constitution which state that the Legislature "shall pass laws to secure the purity of elections, and guard against abuses of the elective franchise," and that the secretary of state's powers and duties "shall be as prescribed by law."

"It says that elections shall be free and fair and impartial, and the body that's charged with that responsibility is the Legislature, not the secretary of state, it's the Legislature that has control over our elections," Chestek argued.

He said, on the other hand, that he believes the Wyoming Supreme Court's decision on the so-called "Cindy Hill Bill" was correct because the Wyoming Constitution has a provision explicitly stating that the "general supervision of the public schools shall be entrusted to the state superintendent of public instruction, whose powers and duties shall be prescribed by law."

There were other outcries against Zwonitzer's original proposed bill to strip elections administration duties from the secretary of state that came from outside of the Legislature as well. In September, the Wyoming GOP State Central Committee put its stamp of approval on a resolution that in part denounced Zwonitzer's effort to push forward such a bill.

On top of this potential pushback, bills that are sponsored by a single lawmaker rather than a whole committee typically have lower success rates in general.

"I know it's a heavy lift," Chestek said on Tuesday, adding that he would be satisfied if discussion of the secretary of state's duties at least became an interim topic.

The legislative session started Tuesday.