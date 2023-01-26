Bill to set aside $5 million for border wall construction narrowly passes committee

CHEYENNE — While the Wyoming Legislature has cut funding for various projects and programs like the 988 suicide prevention hotline, lawmakers pushed along a bill Thursday that would set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states.

Senate File 166 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday in a 3-2 vote. Sens. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, voted no. All but one person who spoke during public testimony opposed the bill.

A bill like Senate File 166 hasn't come up for consideration in Wyoming's Legislature before. The bill's sponsor, Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, told the Star-Tribune that he'd been mulling over the idea for over a year and had thought about trying to do something in the budget last year. He chose to wait and see how the midterm elections panned out before deciding to sponsor the legislation for this session.

"When faced with an overflowing bathtub, it doesn’t make sense to grab the mop, what you have to do is reach for the spigot," Hicks said before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. "We know where the spigot is in this case Mr. Chairman, and it's our southern border. So rather (than putting) a continued burden on our state and local governments to try to mop this stuff up, why don’t we just shut this thing off at the border."

Directing money south

The bill would set aside $3 million and $2 million, respectively, to help build a border wall in Texas and Arizona. Of that money, up to $250,000 for each state could be used to move people who are not U.S. citizens to sanctuary cities in other states. Another $250,000 would go to Florida for the same purpose. All of the money would come from the state's rainy day fund.

While Nethercott, the Cheyenne Republican who voted against the bill, recognized that dealing with the country's southern border is a pressing problem, she questioned how transporting people to other cities would be beneficial.

"We are transporting migrants that may or may not be criminals with no documentation and no paperwork throughout the United States on political whim," she said. "Let's talk about law enforcement. How are they supposed to track these individuals who are now being bused from Colorado to Washington D.C. to our urban cities from where they were originally at?"

It's not the first time Wyoming has tried to get involved in issues involving the southern border. Gov. Mark Gordon has been vocal in the past about supporting states bordering Mexico, most recently joining a multi-state "American Governors' Border Strike Force" meant to "disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

The group lambasted President Joe Biden's "disastrous border policies." Hicks also brought up complaints about the federal government on Thursday, arguing that when the government "fails to comply with its basic mandates of protecting the citizens of the United States, it's incumbent upon the states to act."

Gordon's general counsel and deputy chief of staff Betsy Anderson, speaking on behalf of the governor, was the only person to vouch for the bill during public testimony on Thursday.

"It has been difficult to do all that we wanted to do in that we didn't have the authority and the funding, and so this legislation will be very helpful for us to continue to support these communities," Anderson said.

The bill draws on concerns about fentanyl use in Wyoming, citing that, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, law enforcement in Wyoming seized a total of 17,324 grams of fentanyl in 2021.

It's not clear how much of that amount was seized from people who aren't U.S. citizens, or where it comes from. The Division of Criminal Investigation said it doesn't keep statistics on the former point, and did not respond by deadline on the latter.

Critical needs debated

Senate File 166 comes as lawmakers mull over how to use roughly half of the $913 million in surplus in the state's two checking accounts for multitudes of other projects and programs, many of which people at Thursday's meeting argued should take precedence over matters outside of Wyoming's borders.

"How is this an appropriate use of Wyoming state funds given critical state needs for suicide prevention, WyoLink, postpartum Medicaid coverage, capital construction, mental health problems, substance abuse, on and on and on?" Gail Symons, owner of the nonpartisan blog Civics307, questioned.

In an impassioned speech, Gierau, the Jackson Democrat, also hounded on this point.

"Let's talk about priorities: $15,022,556 to reduce the wait list for a comprehensive waiver for citizens in this state to get health care, this committee voted down, $6,329,072, restoration step two and step three cuts, reimbursement on the comprehensive waiver for developmentally disabled kids, this committee voted down," he said.

"When it came before us to vote (on) money to sue the state of Washington because they were engaging in restraint of trade against this state, I was the first one to sign up and say, 'You bet.' This? This is ridiculous. I frankly think it is offensive, and with all due respect, I think it is misguided at best."

One bill that's received considerable attention this year is meant to fund Wyoming's 24/7 suicide prevention hotline and other suicide prevention efforts for the long term. The 988 suicide prevention bill, sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, had originally set aside $46 million to put in a trust fund for these programs.

But last week, lawmakers in the House slashed that funding as well as the trust fund. The House voted to reinstate the trust fund on Wednesday but leave it empty, the idea being that private donors and nonprofits could still put money in the fund, as could lawmakers in the future.

"We know that we have the highest suicide rate in the nation, and we just saw the defunding of the 988 trust," Tyler Cessor, a Casper resident, said. "I would love to see this $5.3 million go towards protecting and saving Wyoming residents' lives who are struggling with suicidal ideation."

Following the vote, Hicks argued in response to concerns about the use of money that, with an influx of federal dollars in Wyoming, the bill would just offset money "to where it probably should have been allocated by the federal government to begin with."

Beside worries about how best to use state funds, opponents of the bill brought up humanitarian concerns.

“Immigrants in Wyoming have always been an important part of our state’s history, culture and economy — but immigrant communities continue to be profiled, harassed, detained and demonized. Bills like Senate File 166 only exacerbate this rhetoric," Antonio Serrano, ACLU of Wyoming advocacy director, said in a Thursday statement.

The bill still has to make it through several votes in the Senate and House before it can become law.

Photos: Biden visits the border for the first time