CHEYENNE — Wyoming will remain one of two states in the U.S. without a law on the books to protect the anonymity of news sources after a bill to codify those protections failed to meet a deadline on Monday.

House Bill 91, sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, cleared committee last month in an 8-1 vote. But it didn't make it out of the House's Committee of the Whole by deadline on Monday.

Zwonitzer sponsored a similar bill just two years ago. That bill made it farther than the one this year, clearing the House then dying in the Senate.

Right now, Wyoming courts can subpoena Wyoming journalists and compel them to hand over notes, recordings and other information, even if those materials would reveal the identities of sources that have asked to remain anonymous. If reporters don’t comply, they can risk fines or jail time.

Under the proposed “News source shield law,” current and former journalists would have been able to refuse handing over news information without risking those consequences.

Those asking to use the privilege would have had the burden of proof, meaning they'd be responsible for proving they are, or were, legitimate journalists creating legitimate news, as defined in the bill.

Wyoming and Hawaii are the only states in the U.S. that don't have laws to protect the anonymity of people who speak with journalists.