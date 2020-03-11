Bill to shift Wyoming to permanent daylight savings time passes Legislature

CHEYENNE – After years of trying, the Wyoming Legislature has finally passed legislation that could – one day – permanently shift Wyoming to daylight savings time.

The bill -- sponsored by Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and passed Wednesday by a 17-11 consent list vote in the Senate – would essentially shift Wyoming over to daylight savings time on a permanent basis if other states within the Mountain Time Zone, like Montana, Idaho, Utah and Colorado, did so as well.

Considered something of a novelty, the passage of House Bill 44 adds Wyoming’s name to a growing movement of states around the country looking to move their clocks forward by an hour permanently, something yearned for by those looking to avoid bi-annual time changes and experience later, wintertime sunsets.

While Arizona has already taken the step to make the shift permanently, numerous other states around the country have considered daylight savings bills of their own. At the same time, California Congressman Ro Khanna has made a push to end the practice on the federal level.

Even if the other states decide to pass similar legislation, any changes would still need to be ratified by the federal government.