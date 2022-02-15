Bill would ban abortion pills in Wyoming

A proposed bill would make it illegal to distribute or take abortion pills in Wyoming.

Senate File 83, if passed in its current form, would also make using or providing those pills a misdemeanor offense, with up to a $9,000 fine. Nearly every abortion in Wyoming since mid-2019, when reporting requirements began, has used this type of medication.

Because the bill is being brought during a budget session, it will need a two-thirds introductory vote to be heard at all.

It’s essentially the same bill as one brought by sponsor Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, last year. That attempt died after passing the Senate.

According to the bill’s first draft, it would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug” including RU-486, misoprostol, mifeprex and others. It provides a few limited exceptions to that rule that would allow the drugs’ use to save the life of the pregnant person, treat a natural miscarriage or before becoming pregnant.

Abortions after viability — the point when the fetus could survive outside the womb — were outlawed in Wyoming in 2019, though just one clinic in the state openly offers the procedure. State funds cannot be used for abortions in Wyoming, according to statute, and the state health department collects extensive data on the ones that are done.

According to the most recent data, 91 abortions were performed in Wyoming in 2020. All but three of those reported using medication rather than surgery, and all were done earlier than 10 weeks into term.

Since a December 2021 decision, the FDA has allowed abortion pills to be distributed by mail without an in-person doctor’s visit. The pills can be prescribed during a telehealth call, and ordered online in some cases.

Another abortion bill is on the table this session, a “trigger bill” that would ban abortion in Wyoming if Roe v. Wade is thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Many other states including Utah, Texas, South and North Dakota already have trigger laws in place. The Wyoming bill’s sponsor, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, said she worked with the national anti-abortion law firm Americans United for Life in drafting the bill.

“The vast majority of Wyomingites support life from conception to natural death and this proactive legislation will prepare the way for what we can only hope will be the courts’ recognition that all life, at no matter what stage, is precious,” Rodriguez-Williams said in an email Monday.

A 2015 study from the University of Wyoming found that around 45% of people opposed abortion and 55% supported it.

Registered Republicans in the state were more heavily against abortion in the early 2010s than in the early 1990s, the study found, while Democrats became more in favor of it during that time.

