Bill would restrict gun buyback programs

WORLAND (WNE) — With more than a month before the Wyoming Legislature opens the 2020 budget session on Feb. 10, legislators and legislative committees are pre-filing bills.

One bill, co-sponsored by Worland Republican Rep. Mike Greear, expands on the Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act that the Legislature passed in 2010.

“This is the only bill I’m co-sponsoring. This basically says we will not allow taxpayer money to be used to buy back firearms. It’s a statement bill,” Greear said.

Under the new proposed legislation, legislators hope to include any firearm buyback program into the Wyoming Firearm Freedom Act.

Specifically, the bill states, “No city, town, county, political subdivision, state agency or entity or any other governmental entity shall operate a firearm buyback program or participate in the implementation, administration or operation of a firearm buyback program.”

Greear said that the bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Tyler Lindholm (R-Sundance), called and asked if he would be a co-sponsor.

