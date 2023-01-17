Bill would set minimum age for marriage in Wyoming

A bill that would set a minimum age for marriage in Wyoming is up for consideration again in the statehouse.

The measure would make the minimum age for marriage 16 with consent of the parents and a judge and 18 without.

There are currently eight states in the U.S. including Wyoming that do not have any minimum age for marriage — meaning that in some cases a child can get married before they even reach their teen years. For example, an 11-year-old boy married a 27-year-old woman in Tennessee in 2006.

An average of 4,200 marriages were licensed in Wyoming during the last 11 years, Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar of vital statistics, said during the a hearing on the bill. About 20 of those marriages yearly involved a party who was 18 years old or younger.

Dan Zwonitzer, a Republican House member who represents parts of Cheyenne, introduced the bill. He co-sponsored a similar bill in 2018, but it failed.

The main opponents are certain religious sects that would be impacted by ending child marriage, he said. Zwonitzer declined to identify who those groups were.

“...[I]t did get caught up in a little bit of controversy when it comes to religious freedom, quite honestly,” he said. “There are, as I think we all know, some religious sects who don’t believe the government should be involved in marriage and setting that marriage age.”

Wyoming's existing law has a suggested minimum marriage age of 16, but there are provisions that make it so a person can be married "at really any age" as long as they have a judge and parental consent, Zwonitzer said during the hearing.

There is not a high proportion of child marriages in Wyoming. But setting an age minimum in the state is “extremely important to stop child marriage,” he said.

The proposed bill from 2018 would have made the minimum age 18 with no exceptions, which may have contributed to its rejection. This year, language has been included to allow 16 or 17 year olds to get married in certain cases.

“Sixteen and 17 year olds can and do get pregnant, and then we discuss marriage in those circumstances ... depending,” Zwonitzer said. “There are national groups out there who are certainly pushing the issue of marriage at 18. No exceptions.”

All public comment was in favor of the bill moving forward; there were no groups present testifying against the amendment.

The Zonta Club of Cheyenne focuses on advancing the status of women, which includes ending child marriage. There have been minors as young as 14 who have married in Wyoming, member Denise Parrish said during the hearing.

There are statistics that point out minors that marry early can face terrible circumstances if that marriage fails, she said.

Most shelters and safehouses will not except minors, so if there is abuse in the marriage there is often nowhere to turn, Parrish said. If a young person wants out of a marriage, it is also very difficult for that juvenile to contract with a divorce lawyer or legal services.

The Zonta Club of Cheyenne would prefer to see the marriage limit be 18 rather than 16, but the group is still backing the bill.

“We support the bill with a little bit of reluctance because we’d like to see it a little better, a little stronger, but we do think it's a wonderful start for Wyoming," Parrish said.

Anyone who married under the age of 18 before July 1 will not have their marriage automatically voided if the law changes.

The House Revenue Committee voted 6-3 to pass the measure, but it still has to clear several other votes before it can become law.

PHOTOS: Opening day of the 67th Wyoming Legislative Session 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins 67th Wyoming Legislative Session begins