Bills restricting abortion advance in the Wyoming Legislature.

Three bills that would restrict abortion in Wyoming passed legislative committee votes on Wednesday. Now, they’ll head to the House and Senate floors for discussion, where their language could change even more.

One bill would ban abortion pills in the state, one would ban "selective" abortions based on the fetus' disability or other characteristics and the other would enact a near-total ban in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The latter, a "trigger bill” that would go into effect if the federal ruling on abortion rights is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, would prohibit any kind of abortion under almost every circumstance.

House Bill 92 would allow some exceptions if carrying the pregnancy to term would put the parent in danger of death or “irreversible physical impairment.”

Twelve other states have already passed similar legislation.

Another bill, Senate File 83, aims to ban abortion pills in the state.

Doctors who testified to the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Wednesday said that the bill could make it harder for them to find those medications, which they said are used for other purposes besides elective abortions.

Sheila Bush, executive director of the Wyoming Medical Society, said Wednesday that the bill’s exemptions need to be clear so that it doesn’t discourage pharmacists from stocking those pills.

They may be used to treat excessive bleeding or other life-threatening conditions, Bush said, and doctors testified that they are generally safer than carrying a pregnancy to term.

“This is the safest procedure for abortion that can be done,” Cheyenne Ob-Gyn Dr. Rene Hinkle said. “If this passes there will be no abortions in Wyoming.”

The Wyoming Department of Health began keeping detailed records of abortions performed in-state in mid-2019, after a law restricting abortions after fetal viability (the stage where the fetus could survive outside the womb) went into effect.

A 2021 report shows that of the 122 abortions recorded between then and the end of 2020, all but three used the medications that would be banned under this bill. Two of those abortions did not report their method, and the other was surgical.

A third abortion-related bill, House Bill 149, would ban abortions that are “solely sought” because the fetus has been diagnosed with a disability or because of its sex, race, color, national origin or ancestry.

As written, the bill would make it a felony — punishable by as many as 14 years in prison — to knowingly perform an abortion under those circumstances.

Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, proposed an amendment Wednesday to remove the felony charge, but it was voted down.

Physicians who provide those types of abortions, the bill says, would also potentially face civil litigation or could have their licenses suspended or revoked.

Other states with similar laws require doctors to ask their patients why they’re seeking the procedure, but this bill does not lay out a procedure for determining whether someone is seeking one of these “selective” abortions.

Star-Tribune staff writer Mary Steurer contributed to this story.

