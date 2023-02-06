CHEYENNE — Wyoming won't be spending money to build border walls after a bill to ship more than $5 million out of state for that purpose died Monday in the Senate.

Senate File 166 would have set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states. It died in the Senate Committee of the Whole in an 12-18 vote, with Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, excused.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, told the Star-Tribune that he’d been mulling over the idea for over a year and had thought about trying to do something in the budget last year. He chose to wait and see how the midterm elections panned out before deciding to sponsor the legislation for this session.

Senate File 166 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee late last month in a 3-2 vote. Sens. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, voted no. All but one person who spoke during public testimony at that meeting opposed the bill.

In a Legislature where many lawmakers tout fiscal conservatism, several legislators expressed outrage over the bill's proposed use of state dollars at a time when many other projects and programs are vying for attention. What's more, some argued that, money aside, the bill would do more harm than good.

"This bill recognizes that our border has terrorists and drug traffickers coming through. Simultaneously, it proposes picking them up and paying for their transportation to sanctuary cities and states. I call that accessory before and after the fact and an overt step into conspiracy," Nethercott said on the Senate floor on Monday.

"Our dollars to fund education, our dollars to fund infrastructure here in our communities is going to pay for bus tickets to the state of Texas and Arizona to transport these drug traffickers and terrorists, maybe to the state south of us."

Gierau brought an amendment to reduce the amount of money to send to the states to $1.

"That way we can all enjoy our political theater and we can all enjoy railing against the machine and we can all say that we have done our duty and we can go out in front of the folks at home and anywhere else we want to go and say, 'We did our job...I guess...and we approved funds toward this,'" Gierau said. (His amendment failed in an 11-18 vote.)

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, also questioned the legality of moving people to sanctuary cities, describing it as a move that "basically is human trafficking." But beyond that, he had concerns about the bill's possible humanitarian impact.

"Even if we're concerned about our border, the idea that we somehow lose our capacity for compassion for folks that are struggling, I don't know where that comes from," he said.

"The idea, Mr. Chairman, that we, the state of Wyoming, would be complicit in that abject apathy as opposed to showing compassion strikes me as troubling."

Hicks responded to criticism of his bill saying he was "just amazed at the moral outrage of some individuals that are in this body."

"Where was this moral outrage when the governor sent resources to the southern border to help with this crisis?"

Last year, Gov. Mark Gordon joined a multi-state “American Governors’ Border Strike Force” meant to “disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations.” The one person to speak in favor of the bill at the committee meeting last month was Gordon's general counsel and deputy chief of staff Betsy Anderson.

“It has been difficult to do all that we wanted to do in that we didn’t have the authority and the funding, and so this legislation will be very helpful for us to continue to support these communities,” Anderson said.

