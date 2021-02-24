'Born Alive' abortion bill moves forward in the Wyoming Legislature

Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously advanced legislation requiring physicians to attempt to save the lives of infants born alive after an abortion despite numerous concerns from patient advocates the bill could interfere with parents’ ability to interact with their newborns in their final moments.
Senate File 34 – a version of which was vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year – passed out of the Senate Committee on Labor, Health & Social Services Wednesday by a 5-0 vote with significant support from the religious community, who argued the bill would send a message Wyoming “protects life at every stage.”
“We just don’t believe that compassion toward one should justify the willful destruction of another,” Deacon Mike Leman of the Catholic Diocese of Cheyenne said in support of the bill.
If adopted by the Legislature later this winter, the bill would require physicians who deliver a viable infant born alive after an abortion to take “medically appropriate and reasonable steps to preserve the life and health” of that infant, a scenario medical providers said could rob parents of the right to hold a child with no chance of survival in their arms during its final moments.
The circumstances when the bill would be applicable are rare. Abortions on pregnancies longer than 24 weeks are already illegal in Wyoming, and very few physicians actually provide abortions in Wyoming. According to testimony from patient advocates, only 1% of abortions happen past the age of viability, and typically take place because of incredible fetal anomalies in which the infant has no chance of survival.
“That infant cannot die in their mom’s and dad’s arms and instead, is going to be whisked away and have all sorts of intrusive procedures performed on him or her because of this bill,” Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, argued. “That’s what this bill says.” […] I hope you would join me instead in wanting that infant in its momma’s arms to take its last breath. That’s where I want that baby.”
SF-34, they argued, would impact those cases almost exclusively.
Giovannina Anthony, an OGBGYN in Jackson, shared a story of a patient who was an extremely devout Orthodox Jew who, 22 weeks into her pregnancy, learned her baby had a disease in which the child had no brain development above the brain stem. Citing their religion, the couple declined to abort the pregnancy, Anthony said, because they felt it was important that God decide when the baby dies.
Several months later, the couple changed their mind, and asked for an induction of labor designed to end the pregnancy, and requested the baby not be resuscitated at birth, that there not be fetal heart rate monitoring during the labor, and that they have the ability to do a religious ritual in which the baby was held in that mother’s arms.
When it was born, the baby was breathing, it had a heartbeat and it had no brain tissue or skull above its eyebrows. The baby was then given to the parents, the physicians left the room, and that baby died in their arms, according to their wishes.
“What I’m concerned about with a bill such as this is it hamstrings the obstetric and pediatric providers,” Anthony said. “I’m not here to argue about whether abortion should be legal or not. What I am concerned about is how we handle a patient such as this if there is a law on the books that would force resuscitation of an infant against the parent’s wishes in a scenario such as this. Trying to legislate in a cookie cutter situation for scenarios such as this is inappropriate and not the role of the state.”
Advocates of the legislation, however, argued that the language would allow doctors to use their best judgement in those scenarios to take only the appropriate and reasonable medical steps to save a life that could potentially be saved. As written, they argued, it would be up to the doctors on whether to follow the law, and would do little to interfere with the extreme cases outlined by those who testified on the bill.
“We are not taking anything away from doctors’ appropriate medical judgement with this bill,” said Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, the bill’s sponsor.
Others were more explicit in their support, saying lawmakers should not get caught in a “quagmire of sad stories” if they wanted to remain objective about issues of life and death.
“People have choices not to hop in the sack with one another,” said Philip Strong – a pastor from Lander who supported the bill and an outright ban on abortion. “That’s where your right ends. When you create another life, that life needs to be preserved.”