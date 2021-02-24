'Born Alive' abortion bill moves forward in the Wyoming Legislature

“What I’m concerned about with a bill such as this is it hamstrings the obstetric and pediatric providers,” Anthony said. “I’m not here to argue about whether abortion should be legal or not. What I am concerned about is how we handle a patient such as this if there is a law on the books that would force resuscitation of an infant against the parent’s wishes in a scenario such as this. Trying to legislate in a cookie cutter situation for scenarios such as this is inappropriate and not the role of the state.”

Advocates of the legislation, however, argued that the language would allow doctors to use their best judgement in those scenarios to take only the appropriate and reasonable medical steps to save a life that could potentially be saved. As written, they argued, it would be up to the doctors on whether to follow the law, and would do little to interfere with the extreme cases outlined by those who testified on the bill.

“We are not taking anything away from doctors’ appropriate medical judgement with this bill,” said Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, the bill’s sponsor.

Others were more explicit in their support, saying lawmakers should not get caught in a “quagmire of sad stories” if they wanted to remain objective about issues of life and death.

“People have choices not to hop in the sack with one another,” said Philip Strong – a pastor from Lander who supported the bill and an outright ban on abortion. “That’s where your right ends. When you create another life, that life needs to be preserved.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 6

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.