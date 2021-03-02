Born alive abortion bill wins initial approval in Wyoming Senate

“We’re getting to the point where our doctors can do extraordinary things, but sometimes, those extraordinary things lead to more pain,” Rothfuss said. “When you’re thinking about that family, and those individuals are in a situation where they know things aren’t going to work out, and they know that this is not a child they’ll be able to take home with them … the doctor would have to say, ‘I’m sorry, but the state of Wyoming and the Legislature requires that I do everything necessary to sustain the life of this nonviable fetus,’ which we can do, because science is excellent."