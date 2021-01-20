Bouchard announces primary bid against Cheney in 2022

Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard has announced he will be running against Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary.

In a news release announcing his campaign Wednesday, the hard-line conservative state senator said he was running to oust Cheney for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting a riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Wyoming was President Trump’s best state both times he ran," Bouchard said in a statement announcing his campaign. "That’s because Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first as President Trump did."

"Liz Cheney’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for impeachment shows just how out of touch she is with Wyoming," he added. "Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress."