Bouchard announces primary bid against Cheney in 2022

Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard has announced he will be running against Congresswoman Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary.
In a news release announcing his campaign Wednesday, the hard-line conservative state senator said he was running to oust Cheney for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting a riot at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.
"Wyoming was President Trump’s best state both times he ran," Bouchard said in a statement announcing his campaign. "That’s because Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first as President Trump did."
"Liz Cheney’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for impeachment shows just how out of touch she is with Wyoming," he added. "Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress."
Bouchard's announcement is not just bluster: as of Wednesday, he had an official website soliciting donations for his campaign and had formally filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission.
A representative for Cheney declined to comment. After the impeachment vote, Cheney told a reporter, "I'm not going anywhere."
Cheney voted with President Trump more than 90% of the time throughout his time in the Oval Office, according to an analysis by the website FiveThirtyEight.
Since Cheney's impeachment vote last week, Wyoming's right wing has been openly discussing a primary run against her. Wyoming Republican Party Secretary April Poley -- who was listed as Bouchard's media contact on Wednesday's press release -- was promoting anti-Cheney merchandise for sale on social media earlier this week to help finance a primary challenge against Cheney.
The Wyoming GOP itself condemned her actions, with the Carbon County Republican Party going as far as censuring the sitting congresswoman for her impeachment vote, arguing that she failed to represent the people of Wyoming.
Opinion on Cheney's vote has been split, however, with numerous Republicans coming out in favor of her vote in Wyoming and in Congress. However, a report in The Hill newspaper earlier this week noted that more than half of the Republican delegation had signed onto a resolution calling for the Congresswoman to step down from her leadership role as House Conference Chair.
Bouchard, the founder of gun rights activist group Wyoming Gun Owners, has built a reputation in the Wyoming Legislature as one of its most conservative members and unafraid to challenge members of leadership on social media and other platforms. On his Facebook page last week, he was openly contemplating a primary challenge against Cheney. Earlier this month, he told a Star-Tribune reporter that numerous people were urging him to run for higher office.
Support for Bouchard has also been steadfast in his district: after a number of narrow wins early in his career, Bouchard turned in a pair of sizable victories in this year's elections after a contentious campaign.
It remains to be seen whether that support will carry over to a statewide campaign: hard-line conservatives have traditionally fared poorly in races for statewide and national office in Wyoming, though hard-right candidates did perform well in the six-way, 2018 Republican primaries for governor.
Bouchard has been contacted for comment.