Bouchard appears on national television, raises $50k in first week

Cheney has faced harsh criticism from Wyoming's far right following her vote to impeach Trump on a charge that he incited a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote. The Wyoming Republican Party condemned her, and Republicans in Carbon County voted to censure here.

Bouchard announced his primary bid on Wednesday, one week after the vote.

In a roughly two-minute appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News later that evening, Bouchard said the state’s heavily conservative base wanted someone to fight for what Trump stood for, rather than someone who would go to Washington simply to “make deals” with Democrats, who now control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

“What we had was a full-on attack on conservatives, it’s going on and on,” Bouchard said on the program. “We had a man in the White House who was fighting for us, and what he got out of this was an ice pick in the back by 10 people. I expect that from the swamp in Washington, but what I don’t expect – and what the people in Wyoming don’t expect – is someone from Wyoming helping to stab him in the back.”