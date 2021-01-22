Bouchard appears on national television, raises $50k in first week

Facing an uphill climb against Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 GOP primary, Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard worked the national conservative media circuit Thursday to promote his campaign, appearing on two national networks while raising thousands of dollars in contributions.
Fresh off an announcement of his first $30,000 raised, Bouchard appeared on both Newsmax TV and Fox News to promote his campaign, hoping to establish himself nationally as a credible threat to unseat the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Cheyenne Republican didn’t mince words during his time on air. He told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly that Cheney’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump – the impetus of Bouchard's campaign – was a sign she had turned her back on Wyoming.
“This state is full of conservatives – it’s like the last frontier for conservatives – and we need someone who maybe wants to go back and not play footsies in the swamp and represent the people,” Bouchard said on Newsmax.
Cheney has faced harsh criticism from Wyoming's far right following her vote to impeach Trump on a charge that he incited a mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying the Electoral College vote. The Wyoming Republican Party condemned her, and Republicans in Carbon County voted to censure here.
Bouchard announced his primary bid on Wednesday, one week after the vote.
In a roughly two-minute appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show on Fox News later that evening, Bouchard said the state’s heavily conservative base wanted someone to fight for what Trump stood for, rather than someone who would go to Washington simply to “make deals” with Democrats, who now control the White House and both chambers of Congress.
“What we had was a full-on attack on conservatives, it’s going on and on,” Bouchard said on the program. “We had a man in the White House who was fighting for us, and what he got out of this was an ice pick in the back by 10 people. I expect that from the swamp in Washington, but what I don’t expect – and what the people in Wyoming don’t expect – is someone from Wyoming helping to stab him in the back.”
Without a “true conservative” in office, he hinted, it will be the fault of representatives like Cheney – who had voted with President Donald Trump more than 90% of the time throughout her career -- for higher taxes, higher energy prices and the tearing down of Trump’s border wall along the U.S. – Mexico border -- a project Cheney had voted to construct.
"Who’s going to fight?" he asked. “If we have someone from Wyoming just going into Washington to make deals, what good is that going to do? We need fighters going there.”
The segments appeared to have an impact. Shortly after his appearance on Ingraham – where he plugged his campaign website – Bouchard reported on Twitter that his campaign’s fundraising had crossed the $50,000 threshold, roughly 37% of the total amount Cheney’s Democratic challenger, Lynnette Grey Bull, raised in the entire 2020 campaign. For a better comparison, that amounts to nearly half of what Darin Smith – the former Laramie County Republican Party chairman and a highly conservative upstart challenger in the 2016 primary – raised for his entire campaign.
However, that amount is still a pittance compared to Cheney’s typical war chest: In last year’s elections – which were not competitive -- Cheney transferred nearly $1.8 million of her own campaign’s funds to help Republican candidates in other states, and enters the 2022 elections with more than $222,000 in cash on-hand, a number likely to grow when the campaign heats up. The election is
Bouchard has not responded to requests from the Star-Tribune for either an interview or for a breakdown of how much of his fundraising has come from in-state donors versus those out of state. When a reporter mentioned on Twitter that he did not know the amount Bouchard had raised in-state, however, the lawmaker was quick to respond.