Bouchard calls on Gray to 'disavow' conspiratorial lawyer's endorsement

“Nobody has given him (Bouchard) any information to indicate that there’s been voter fraud in Wyoming,” April Poley, Bouchard’s campaign coordinator, told the Star-Tribune. “I am getting tired of the Twilight Zone circus,” she later added.

That being said, Bouchard is not entirely convinced that the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

“That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t think there’s a fraud issue,” Poley said.

In one of Wood’s Telelgram posts, he said that he spoke on the phone with Bouchard after the initial endorsement of Gray.

“I received a phone call from Mr. Bouchard this morning in which he sought to question my endorsement. I explained that for me, my litmus test is that a candidate must demand and fight for full forensic audits of the November 2020 election in each state. Voting integrity is THE most important issue before this country and cost is not relevant. We The People must know the TRUTH,” Wood wrote on Telegram.

The Bouchard campaign confirmed that the two spoke during a 30-minute phone call, in which Wood tried to convince Bouchard that the presidential election results in Wyoming (which Trump won by the largest margin in the nation) need to be audited, according to Poley.