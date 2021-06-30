Bouchard calls on Gray to 'disavow' conspiratorial lawyer's endorsement

Lin Wood, a pro-Trump lawyer, social media personality and conspiracy theorist, has endorsed Rep. Chuck Gray’s bid for Wyoming House. Gray has not responded, but one of his key competitors in the race, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, is calling on his colleague in the Wyoming Legislature to “disavow” the endorsement.
“Republican State Senator Anthony Bouchard, running against incumbent Congresswoman Liz Cheney, today demanded one of his opponents disavow an endorsement from attorney Lin Wood, a fringe conspiracy theorist who urged Republicans to stay home and not vote in the crucial January Senate runoffs that led to Democrats taking over the Senate,” a statement from his campaign said.
“Chuck needs to clarify whether he supports or opposes Wood’s toxic comments, because it’s pretty clear that Wood seems to believe that Chuck supports them,” Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, later said in the release.
The campaign for Gray, a Casper Republican, refused to comment on whether it plans to respond to Wood’s endorsement. Gray has been quick to tout other endorsements, including that of Dick Morris, a conservative pundit who advised former President Bill Clinton before turning on the Democrat.
Gray and Bouchard are two of the biggest names in a large field seeking to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in next year’s Republican primary. Cheney drew the ire of many Republicans after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on a charge he incited the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Wood made multiple posts about Gray over the past couple days, one time accidentally referring to him as “Chuck Clay,” before later correcting himself. “If President Trump decides to make an endorsement in this race to rid us of the evil Cheney, I hope the President endorses Chuck Gray,” Wood said in a Sunday Telegram post. “Voters need to choose wisely in the extraordinary times in which we live. Just my 2 cents.”
Wood has over 834,000 subscribers on Telegram. He was permanently banned from Twitter on Jan. 7, one day after the Capitol insurrection. The lawyer played a major role in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.The endorsement follows Gray’s recent visit to the Arizona forensic audit of the 2020 election results, which he said he “100%” supported. Gray had questioned the outcome of the presidential election and is also the architect behind Wyoming’s voter ID bill that passed during the most recent legislative session. Voter fraud remains extremely rare in Wyoming.
“Nobody has given him (Bouchard) any information to indicate that there’s been voter fraud in Wyoming,” April Poley, Bouchard’s campaign coordinator, told the Star-Tribune. “I am getting tired of the Twilight Zone circus,” she later added.
That being said, Bouchard is not entirely convinced that the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.
“That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t think there’s a fraud issue,” Poley said.
In one of Wood’s Telelgram posts, he said that he spoke on the phone with Bouchard after the initial endorsement of Gray.
“I received a phone call from Mr. Bouchard this morning in which he sought to question my endorsement. I explained that for me, my litmus test is that a candidate must demand and fight for full forensic audits of the November 2020 election in each state. Voting integrity is THE most important issue before this country and cost is not relevant. We The People must know the TRUTH,” Wood wrote on Telegram.
The Bouchard campaign confirmed that the two spoke during a 30-minute phone call, in which Wood tried to convince Bouchard that the presidential election results in Wyoming (which Trump won by the largest margin in the nation) need to be audited, according to Poley.
“Republicans need to ignore this sleazy left wing trial lawyer,” Bouchard said.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last year’s election, even after dozens of courts have considered the issue.
Bouchard, a gun rights advocate, has arguably been Cheney’s most notable rival. In May, he refused to drop out after revelations surfaced that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18.
At the last Federal Elections Commission (FEC) deadline in late March, Bouchard and Gray were the top two fundraisers, while still trailing Cheney by hundreds of thousands of dollars. The state of the race may become clearer after July 15, the next FEC deadline for House 2022 candidates.
