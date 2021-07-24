Bouchard campaign racks up big expenses

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard's, R-Cheyenne, campaign for Wyoming's lone House seat is burning through cash.

Despite raising more than $212,885 in the latest campaign quarter and $334,370 in the first campaign quarter earlier this year, Bouchard only has $108,612 in cash on hand. In other words, the Bouchard campaign has spent roughly 80% of what it has raised with the primary still over a year away.

In the first quarter, his campaign spent the most money on fundraising services, digital and radio advertising, data collection and donation processing fees.

Of the itemized expenses, the campaign spent more than $88,000 on fundraising, plus almost $43,000 on digital and radio advertising and data collection combined.

In quarter two, the cash got drained by roughly the same sources, with the addition of mailers, which cost nearly $44,000.

At the end of quarter two, the campaign had accumulated near $426,000 in operating expenses and almost $3,500 in individual contribution refunds.

These huge expenses are not surprising, however.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}