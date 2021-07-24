Bouchard campaign racks up big expenses

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard's, R-Cheyenne, campaign for Wyoming's lone House seat is burning through cash.
Despite raising more than $212,885 in the latest campaign quarter and $334,370 in the first campaign quarter earlier this year, Bouchard only has $108,612 in cash on hand. In other words, the Bouchard campaign has spent roughly 80% of what it has raised with the primary still over a year away.
In the first quarter, his campaign spent the most money on fundraising services, digital and radio advertising, data collection and donation processing fees.
Of the itemized expenses, the campaign spent more than $88,000 on fundraising, plus almost $43,000 on digital and radio advertising and data collection combined.
In quarter two, the cash got drained by roughly the same sources, with the addition of mailers, which cost nearly $44,000.
At the end of quarter two, the campaign had accumulated near $426,000 in operating expenses and almost $3,500 in individual contribution refunds.
These huge expenses are not surprising, however.
Bouchard was the first candidate to announce his run against Rep. Liz Cheney, and this was intentional. From the very start, the strategy of the campaign has been to get ahead of the pack -- to start early and strong.
"My campaign has made investments that not only allowed us to build a 10,000 plus donor network and nearly $600K raised but solidified the frontrunner status and only candidate to lead Liz Cheney in a multi-candidate race," Bouchard told the Star-Tribune.
During the second quarter, Bouchard made national headlines when he revealed that he impregnated a 14 year old girl when he was 18. Bouchard told the Star-Tribune he married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, until they divorced a couple years later.
The campaign claims donations remained consistent, however.
This past week, news came out that Bouchard was not invited to meet with former President Donald Trump as a part of his pursuit to find someone to take Cheney's job.
Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and Cheyenne businessman Darin Smith, the other top fundraisers in the race (outside of the millions Cheney raised), were invited.
"We're well positioned to win no matter who endorses who. I have more than 10,000 donors. I am the only candidate with actual grass-roots support among Wyoming Republicans. If my opponents are worried about splitting the anti-Cheney vote, then they should drop out and endorse me," Bouchard said.