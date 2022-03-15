Bouchard could face formal investigation over intimidation allegations

Legislative leaders have asked a Senate panel to consider whether to launch a formal investigation into allegations recently brought against Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.

The request for an investigation comes days after the Senate voted to remove Bouchard from his committee assignments for a “long pattern” of misconduct, said Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs.

“The subcommittee must determine if the factual situation is sufficient to warrant a reasonably prudent person to believe that you committed misconduct,” wrote Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, in a Monday letter to Bouchard.

Bouchard has until March 25 to provide a written answer to the committee tasked with deciding whether a formal investigation is warranted. The committee -- who consists of the senators on the Legislature's Management Council -- will determine if more evidence is needed to proceed and if Bouchard should testify before the panel.

Bouchard has for years been known for his combative brand of politics, which has included public spats with legislative colleagues. But the most recent allegations, and his removal from the committee, follows exchanges he allegedly had with Eric Boley, a lobbyist and president of the Wyoming Hospital Association.

Boley filed a March 9 complaint against Bouchard that said the senator had yelled at him, called him a liar and has been "combative and disrespectful" to witnesses before the Legislature's health committee.

"Senator Bouchard uses intimidation and bullying tactics frequently and this behavior must be brought to your attention for corrective action," Boley wrote. "I have felt personally and professional attacked on several occasions by the Senator and I'm grateful the meetings are recorded to back up my claims."

Boley specifically cited an encounter with Bouchard on March 8 in the Senate lobby. The Legislature was in session at the time.

Boley alleged that Bouchard and Sen. Tom James, R-Green River, "entered [his] personal space,” confronted him in “an abusive and demanding tone” and tried to "intimidate [him] with their body language (hands on hips, arms waving, in my face)."

"This behavior is not the Wyoming way," Dockstader said in a Friday press release. "It is of utmost importance that we uphold decorum and civility in the Legislature. That is the expectation of all our members. Anything less is a distraction from the important work we are doing for the people of Wyoming."

Boley did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

Bouchard took issue with the fact that he was stripped of his committee assignments before there was any investigation.

“After a whisper campaign took place, stripping me of all of my committees, the President of the Senate suddenly has an epiphany that they should have followed the due process in Rule 22? It’s an insult to everyone’s intelligence, and damaging to the integrity of the Senate,” Bouchard said.

Being stripped of committee assignments takes away significant legislative power, but Bouchard said he’s excited to be able to go to more committee meetings and provide public testimony at them.

Bouchard is also in the midst of a campaign to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, who angered former President Donald Trump and some of the Republican base with her vote to impeach the former president.

This story will be updated.

