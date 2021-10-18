Bouchard experience stark drop in donations as he seeks to best Cheney, Hageman

Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard's campaign for U.S. House experienced a stark drop in fundraising in the most recent quarter, according to newly released federal campaign finance data.
In quarter three -- which spans from July to September -- the campaign raised $65,500. That's compared to $213,000 in the second quarter and $334,500 in the first quarter. Bouchard's campaign has roughly $87,000 left in the bank.
The campaign has considerably less cash on hand than Bouchard's opponents: Rep. Liz Cheney has almost $3,700,000 left in the bank, while Harriet Hageman, who received the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has almost $245,000.
Bouchard, a state senator from Cheyenne who was the first Republican to challenge Cheney, did not respond to request for comment.
After a second quarter of big spending, the campaign's expenses decreased dramatically, campaign finance records for the third quarter show. Bouchard only spent $87,000, compared to $255,500 in the previous quarter. Only 17% of total campaign expenditures came in the third quarter.
That said, the Bouchard campaign spent over $80,000 on fundraising in the second quarter, and only about $4,300 in the third quarter, which may have contributed to the drop in cash the campaign experienced in the latest quarter.
The lack in spending in the third quarter contrasts from what Bouchard said he planned to do this quarter, however.
“I’ve made expanding my Wyoming donor base a top priority,” Bouchard told the Star-Tribune at the end of the second quarter in late June.
Bouchard received about $21,000 in itemized donations during the third quarter. Of those, about a third came from donors who listed Wyoming addresses.
That said, the itemized donations do not provide a full picture, especially for Bouchard who has accumulated 67% of his total dollars from un-itemized donations. A donation only becomes itemized when a donor exceeds $200 in one or across multiple donations.
One notable Wyomingite who donated to Bouchard's campaign was Troy Bray. Bray, a precinct committeeman in Park County, made news recently because of the obscene email he sent to Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne. Bouchard has stood by the Park County GOP official.
Bouchard also said this summer that he hoped to exceed $1 million in total donations before the end of the year. As of the end of September, he amassed about $613,000. Bouchard has taken zero dollars in PAC money to date.
"I think [Bouchard] also thinks that now is a good time to cool it. People are getting burned out on this race and keep asking us when they can go vote," April Poley, his campaign coordinator said. "They don't even realize that (the primary is) next summer."
Trump's endorsement of Hageman came during the third quarter. News of the Hageman endorsement broke on Sept. 8, and was officially announced the following day.
Donations to Bouchard's campaign did not appear to change dramatically following news of the endorsement. Trump's endorsement of Hageman did, however, trigger Cheyenne businessman Darin Smith and Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, to drop out of the race.
Over the last few weeks, Bouchard has been heavily leaning into hot button issues. He suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci be tried and executed and has latched onto the case of a teenager who was arrested for allegedly refusing to leave Laramie High School after being suspended for not wearing a mask.
Bouchard entered the race in late January, only days after Cheney voted to impeach Trump over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Cheney was later censured by the state GOP for her vote and has refused to back down from criticizing the president.
Bouchard continues to run a campaign that's pointedly against Cheney, and has recently taken to the strategy of likening Hageman to Cheney, calling Hageman "Cheney 2.0."
Hageman, who was in the race for three weeks before the quarter three deadline came, raised over $300,000, notably more than the state senator.
Midway through the second quarter, Bouchard made national headlines after it was revealed that he impregnated a 14 year old girl when he was 18. He married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19, and they divorced a couple years later, Bouchard told the Star-Tribune.
The next couple quarters will reveal whether Bouchard's downward trend in fundraising will continue.
