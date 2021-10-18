Bouchard experiences stark drop in donations as he seeks to beat Cheney, Hageman

That said, the Bouchard campaign spent over $80,000 on fundraising in the second quarter, and only about $4,300 in the third quarter, which may have contributed to the drop in cash the campaign experienced in the latest quarter.

The lack in spending in the third quarter contrasts from what Bouchard said he planned to do this quarter, however.

“I’ve made expanding my Wyoming donor base a top priority,” Bouchard told the Star-Tribune at the end of the second quarter in late June.

Bouchard received about $21,000 in itemized donations during the third quarter. Of those, about a third came from donors who listed Wyoming addresses.

That said, the itemized donations do not provide a full picture, especially for Bouchard who has accumulated 67% of his total dollars from un-itemized donations. A donation only becomes itemized when a donor exceeds $200 in one or across multiple donations.

