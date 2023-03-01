CHEYENNE – Senate leaders issued a formal letter of reprimand against Cheyenne Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard on Wednesday for his behavior that led to a second ethics complaint in less than a year.

The Senate Rules Committee met Wednesday morning to give the letter to the Laramie County legislator, which was an action approved by Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower. The letter has not been provided to the public yet, and Bouchard didn’t respond to a request for comment or to share the document with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, sits on the Senate Rules Committee and said the letter “memorialized yet another long string of complaints, formal complaints and informal complaints against the senator, which disappoint me greatly.”

The most recent complaint was filed Sunday to the Legislature’s Management Council committee members by advanced registered nurse practitioner Jennifer James, who requested an ethics violation investigation.

She testified last week in the House Appropriations Committee on a bill sponsored by Bouchard that would revoke the licenses of health care providers who offer gender-affirming treatment to minors in Wyoming. Senate File 144 died Monday in the Senate Committee of the Whole after not being considered before the deadline, but the interaction leading up to the ethics complaints happened before the chamber reconvened.

Editor's note: The text message at right includes an obscenity.

Bouchard called James a “f***ing idiot” in a text message for her comments on the bill regarding the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. She said there was a code of ethics that prevented minors from having surgery, and the lawmaker disagreed.

“I have always had respect for Senator Bouchard and considered him an intelligent Legislator, especially in the area of gun laws,” James said in a prepared statement. “However, an elected official cannot simply belittle and demean individuals who disagree with his bill. I did nothing to provoke this text from him, and don’t appreciate being cursed at and called names."

While Bouchard didn’t comment to the WTE on the complaint or the letter of reprimand, he did make a post on his public politician Facebook page on the issue Wednesday morning.

“I stand by what I said – F***ing idiot,” he wrote. “Dr. James' testimony was extremely misleading. As she testified about WPATH being the ‘so-called’ safe standard that supposedly protectings (sic) minors from Sex Change procedures.”

He continued to argue that she omitted an important detail from her testimony and alleged medical professionals were lying about gender-affirming surgeries on minors.

“They don’t want you to know the TRUTH – that Europe is breaking away from the ‘standard of care’ that Dr. James cited in her testimony to the Appropriations Committee last week. As it turns out, the evidence in favor of sex changes on minors – just isn’t there,” he said in his Facebook post. “What does all of this really say about the medical community that is still supporting the butchering of children?”

This is the second ethics complaint in less than a year against Bouchard, after Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley filed one at the end of the 2022 budget session. A process was followed based on the ethics rules for the Wyoming Legislature, and Bouchard was removed from his committee assignments based on a Senate vote before the budget session ended.

Sen. Gierau told the WTE his job on the Senate Rules Committee was to give advice to Senate President Driskill following these incidents, and he wanted a stronger denunciation of Bouchard.

He said the Cheyenne lawmaker believes he has a right to free speech and that he can say anything he wants to anyone. Gierau said he acknowledged this right, but they have a higher responsibility as senators.

“When he uses threatening or violent or just abusive language to people, it demeans the institution of the Senate. It demeans me as a senator, and that Senator Bouchard does not have the right to do,” he said. “He has the right to say what he wants. He does not have the right to drag the entire Senate down to his depraved level.”

Gierau noted that any member of the Senate can bring a motion individually, and they don’t have to rely on the Senate president to strip Bouchard of his committees, censure, reprimand or expel him. However, he isn’t aware of any lawmakers preparing to take action.

There is also no formal process to go by in the Senate any longer, including the one that was used for the last ethics complaint against Bouchard.

The Senate repealed Rule 22-1 in mid-January, and only the House adopted the extensive ethics complaint section that outlined how an investigation is conducted. This reverted the power to the Senate president under the Wyoming Constitution to take whatever steps he saw best fit.

Driskill didn't respond to a request for comment and was excused from the Senate for the entire afternoon Wednesday after lunch recess.

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, is another member of the Senate Rules Committee, and he said they want to rework the ethics review process in the interim session. He said there were a significant number of steps that required privacy, and it wasn’t considered the best avenue for handling the complaints.

“That process ... I’ve been involved with, I can’t even tell you how many ethics complaints over the years, it’s such a large number,” he said. “And I think it worked one time correctly.”