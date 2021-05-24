Bouchard strikes defiant tone as he insists he will remain in House race

Hours later, Bouchard told the Star-Tribune that he impregnated the girl when she was 14 and he was 18.

“So, bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in the Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”

Bouchard told the Star-Tribune he legally married the girl when she was 15 and he was 19. He said he was never charged with a crime in connection with the relationship.

The Star-Tribune reached out to the Florida State Bar, Florida State University College of Law, the Florida attorney general, public defenders, current and former prosecutors, and multiple law firms, and none of them were able to offer substantial answers on Florida’s laws concerning age of consent at the time.

On Friday, the U.K.’s Daily Mail published the story that apparently prompted Bouchard to make the Facebook Live video. It cited “an unnamed Republican operative” who is “in the Donald Trump faction of the party.”