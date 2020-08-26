 Skip to main content
Breaking down $250 million in Wyoming budget cuts by the numbers
  • Updated
Gordon

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks during a press conference in May inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The state announced nearly $250 million in budget cuts Wednesday as a result of the recent economic fallout.

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Gov. Mark Gordon announced that the state will cut more than $250 million from its budget because of the economic fallout caused by COVID-19. Here is a closer look at where — and by how much — those cuts will be made.

Reductions by funding source

General fund reductions: $254.6 million

Major maintenance general fund reductions: $80.5 million

Federal fund reductions and transfers: $28.5 million

Other fund reductions and transfers: $1.8 million

Total reductions: $351.8 million

General fund reductions for major departments

Department of Health: $89.1 million

State construction department: $51.2 million (includes $50.9 million in maintenance reductions)

University of Wyoming: $42.3 million

Community College Commission: $25.7 million

Department of Corrections: $22.8 million

Department of Family Services: $11.9 million

Administration and information: $6.9 million

Department of Enterprise Technology Services: $5.9 million

Attorney general: $4.7 million

Wyoming Business Council: $4.1 million

Department of Environmental Quality: $3.8 million

State auditor: $3.3 million

State parks, cultural resources: $3.3 million

Department of Agriculture: $3.0 million

Tourism board: $2.7 million

Office of the Public Defender: $2.5 million

State Lands and Investments: $2.5 million

Department of Workforce Services: $2.1 million

Department of Education: $1.8 million

State Treasurer: $1.6 million

Department of Revenue: $1.5 million

Governor’s office: $1.3 million

Military department: $1.3 million

State engineer: $1.3 million

Department of Audit: $1.2 million

Wildlife/natural resources: $1.1 million

Secretary of state: $789,657

Fire prevention safety: $650,352

County and prosecuting attorneys: $633,634

Livestock board: $574,929

Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission: $518,442

Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education: $510,562

Geological survey: $485,993

Insurance department: $441,235

District attorney (District 1): $439,950

District attorney (District 7): $438,790

Guardians Ad Litem: $377,526

Board of Equalization: $271,127

Board of Parole: $173,775

Wyoming Energy Authority: $100,000

Environmental Quality Council: $72,700

State budget department: $63,828

Governor’s residence: $58,326

Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics: $37,059

Position reductions

Total: 274

Full-time: 247 (of which 20 to 30 are layoffs)

Part-time: 19

At-will contractor: 8

 
