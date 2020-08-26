Breaking down $250 million in Wyoming budget cuts by the numbers

Gov. Mark Gordon announced that the state will cut more than $250 million from its budget because of the economic fallout caused by COVID-19. Here is a closer look at where — and by how much — those cuts will be made.
Reductions by funding source
General fund reductions: $254.6 million
Major maintenance general fund reductions: $80.5 million
Federal fund reductions and transfers: $28.5 million
Other fund reductions and transfers: $1.8 million
Total reductions: $351.8 million
General fund reductions for major departments
Department of Health: $89.1 million
State construction department: $51.2 million (includes $50.9 million in maintenance reductions)
University of Wyoming: $42.3 million
Community College Commission: $25.7 million
Department of Corrections: $22.8 million
Department of Family Services: $11.9 million
Administration and information: $6.9 million
Department of Enterprise Technology Services: $5.9 million
Attorney general: $4.7 million
Wyoming Business Council: $4.1 million
Department of Environmental Quality: $3.8 million
State auditor: $3.3 million
State parks, cultural resources: $3.3 million
Department of Agriculture: $3.0 million
Tourism board: $2.7 million
Office of the Public Defender: $2.5 million
State Lands and Investments: $2.5 million
Department of Workforce Services: $2.1 million
Department of Education: $1.8 million
State Treasurer: $1.6 million
Department of Revenue: $1.5 million
Governor’s office: $1.3 million
Military department: $1.3 million
State engineer: $1.3 million
Department of Audit: $1.2 million
Wildlife/natural resources: $1.1 million
Secretary of state: $789,657
Fire prevention safety: $650,352
County and prosecuting attorneys: $633,634
Livestock board: $574,929
Enhanced Oil Recovery Commission: $518,442
Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education: $510,562
Geological survey: $485,993
Insurance department: $441,235
District attorney (District 1): $439,950
District attorney (District 7): $438,790
Guardians Ad Litem: $377,526
Board of Equalization: $271,127
Board of Parole: $173,775
Wyoming Energy Authority: $100,000
Environmental Quality Council: $72,700
State budget department: $63,828
Governor’s residence: $58,326
Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics: $37,059
Position reductions
Total: 274
Full-time: 247 (of which 20 to 30 are layoffs)
Part-time: 19
At-will contractor: 8
