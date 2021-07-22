Breaking down Gray's House endorsements

“Our endorsers have served the people of Wyoming with true passion and they know what kind of representation Wyoming deserves in Washington,” Gray said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.

Of the current legislators who endorsed Gray, only Rodriguez-Williams and Jennings responded to request for comment.

These eight representatives are all outspoken conservatives. A number of them also successfully ran anti-establishment campaigns for their seat. In their positions, they have, for the most part, been uncompromising on legislation, which strays from the old-guard Republicans in the House who more frequently bend on legislation to get it through.

Of the eight, Jennings, who is also deeply conservative in ways similar to Gray, has served in the legislature the longest, representing Sheridan since 2015. Gray and Jennings served on the Joint Judiciary Committee together, and left Judiciary at the same time and both moved to the Joint Revenue Committee in 2021.

“I believe Gray is the most qualified person in the race. He is high integrity, high energy and focused on helping the people of Wyoming,” Jennings told the Star-Tribune.

While 10 endorsements from lawmakers is a significant chunk, none of them have ever held leadership positions in the House.