Breaking down Gray's House endorsements

In his campaign to beat Rep. Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s sole House seat, state Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, received two more endorsements Thursday from a current and former representative, bringing his total endorsements to eight current and two former representatives.
Former Rep. Bob Brechtel and Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, both endorsed Gray on Thursday, according to a press release from Gray’s campaign.
Gray, who has served in the legislature since 2017, has so far been endorsed by the following current state representatives, five of whom are freshmen:
- Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett;
- Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette;
- Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland;
- Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody;
- Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette;
- Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne;
- Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis; and
- Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan
Gray took the five freshmen lawmakers — Neiman, Bear, Haroldson, Rodriguez-Williams and Fornter — under his wing, serving as something of a guide in the legislature for the freshmen who endorsed him. Rodriguez-Williams, who has a history of working with him on pro-life issues beyond her time in the legislature, called Gray a “mentor.”
In addition to Brechtel, Gray also was previously endorsed by former Rep. Richard Tass, who served from 2019 to 2021.
“Our endorsers have served the people of Wyoming with true passion and they know what kind of representation Wyoming deserves in Washington,” Gray said in a statement to the Star-Tribune.
Of the current legislators who endorsed Gray, only Rodriguez-Williams and Jennings responded to request for comment.
These eight representatives are all outspoken conservatives. A number of them also successfully ran anti-establishment campaigns for their seat. In their positions, they have, for the most part, been uncompromising on legislation, which strays from the old-guard Republicans in the House who more frequently bend on legislation to get it through.
Of the eight, Jennings, who is also deeply conservative in ways similar to Gray, has served in the legislature the longest, representing Sheridan since 2015. Gray and Jennings served on the Joint Judiciary Committee together, and left Judiciary at the same time and both moved to the Joint Revenue Committee in 2021.
“I believe Gray is the most qualified person in the race. He is high integrity, high energy and focused on helping the people of Wyoming,” Jennings told the Star-Tribune.
While 10 endorsements from lawmakers is a significant chunk, none of them have ever held leadership positions in the House.
An inflection point in Gray’s House race is approaching: The Casper representative and another candidate in the race, Darin Smith, are going to meet with former President Donald Trump sometime in the next few days. Interestingly, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who leads the pack of Cheney’s challengers in fundraising from individual contributions, was not invited to meet with Trump. Bouchard previously revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18.
This past quarter, Gray raised over $53,000 from individuals other than himself, while Bouchard and Smith raised roughly $210,000 and $171,000 from individuals, respectively.
That being said, Gray has more cash on hand — money to spend — than Bouchard and Smith because he gave his campaign a $165,000 loan this quarter and because Bouchard has spent a large portion already.
