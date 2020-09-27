Brock Pierce is a former child actor and a cryptocurrency billionaire. He wants you to vote for him for president.

However, if you’re looking to take electoral votes out of the equation, Wyoming — with fewer than 240,000 registered voters to win over — seems to be the easiest place to make that happen. Already, Pierce said he’s met with his campaign advisers to rethink his national strategy and focus more resources on winning the Equality State, with the belief he can rally enough support by Nov. 3 to eke out a victory.

“It sounds like we’re going to spend a fair amount of the remainder of the campaign here in Wyoming,” he said Friday.

That is, if he can convince the state in which Trump is more popular than any other to vote for him.

Pierce believes the state’s openness to blockchain could help his candidacy and, in an interview, he expressed support for the state’s pursuit of carbon capture technology and blockchain’s applications in agriculture as potential selling points for voters.