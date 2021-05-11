Buchanan not planning run against Cheney, sources say

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has no current plans to run for Rep. Liz Cheney's House seat in 2022, despite multiple speculative reports that he might enter the race, two sources with recent knowledge of his thinking told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.

But that does not rule out the possibility that he will enter the race in the future.

“Things can change obviously,” one of the sources said.

If Buchanan, a former state lawmaker and speaker of the House, were to run, he would be considered one of the largest threats to Cheney’s future. He has a lengthy political career in Wyoming and is one of the state's top five elected officials.

Cheney is already facing a crowded field of primary challengers: state Rep. Chuck Gray, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, Cheyenne lawyer Darin Smith and retired Army Col. Denton Knapp have all announced their candidacies.

Buchanan’s office chose not to provide comment and Buchanan did not respond when contacted directly for comment.

Cheney has coasted to victories in her past congressional races in Wyoming. But she angered many Republicans in Wyoming when she voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, accusing him of sparking the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump has taken a close interest in the race, but has yet to endorse a candidate.

