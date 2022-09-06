Buchanan rebuffs Wyoming GOP calls to stay through election

Wyoming Republican Party leaders are calling on Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to remain in office through the November election, but Buchanan says he still plans to depart this month.

Buchanan told the Star-Tribune that he will leave his post on Sept. 15 to take a job as a judge in his hometown. That will require the state GOP to nominate, and Gov. Mark Gordon to appoint, an interim secretary of state just weeks before Nov. 8 election. The secretary of state oversees elections in Wyoming, among other duties.

Given that tight timeline, the Wyoming Republican Party's senior leadership asked Buchanan in a letter to push back his departure.

"Most incoming Secretaries of State have almost two years to prepare for their first general election. However, if you resign in mid-September when there is an election 6 weeks later, it may be setting your appointed successor up to fail. We know that this is not your desire or intent," State GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne wrote in the letter. "However, the people of Wyoming placed their trust in you to perform one of the most important jobs in a representational government and we ask that you see the State through the election process."

But Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler said "nothing has changed" following the letter, and Buchanan still plans to depart on Sept. 15 and take the bench on the 19th.

"I am flattered to have the Party request me to stay on through the general election. However, it is Wyoming's 23 county clerks and the Secretary of State staff that do the heavy lifting for elections," Buchanan said in a statement. "Upon my departure, it will be business as usual in the Secretary of State's Office throughout the general election and through the end of the year."

Because Buchanan will resign, the Wyoming GOP will be tasked with nominating three people as his temporary successor. Gordon will then choose one of those three.

That process means a temporary officeholder may have only a matter of weeks to get up to speed before overseeing the election, Eathorne noted.

"The team you have created is your own and you have built it over many years," he wrote to Buchanan. "Any successor appointed would not take office until 4 weeks before election day and does not know your team members and has never worked with any of them. It is difficult to imagine who would want to assume the role on such short notice."

Eathorne did not respond to request for comment.

The replacement secretary of state would only be in office for a couple months before the winner of the general election takes over in January. That is likely to be Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, who secured the Republican nomination in the primary and is not being challenged by a Democrat or independent in the upcoming election.

The Wyoming Constitution appears to block the possibility that Gray could be appointed to the position in the time between Buchanan's resignation and January. That’s because Gray is still serving as a state representative.

The constitution says that “No senator or representative shall, during the term for which he was elected, be appointed to any civil office under the state.” So even if Gray were to resign as a state lawmaker, his elected term would technically still be ongoing.

“It’s ‘during the term for which he was elected,’ so [a resignation] doesn’t cure that,” Matt Obrecht, director of the state’s Legislative Service Office, previously told the Star-Tribune. “That’s one interpretation of that.”

A 2010 memorandum drawn up by the Legislative Service Office reached the same conclusion.

Gray ran as an election-skeptic, saying he would fight voter fraud. Statistics show voter fraud is exceedingly rare in Wyoming. The lawmaker said that there was more fraud than the margin of votes between Biden and Trump in the 2020 presidential election. He also pushed to ban ballot drop boxes, which have become a target after the movie “2,000 Mules” was released, a film that alleges — with insufficient evidence — that widespread voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election. On the campaign trail, the Casper representative sponsored numerous showings of the movie throughout Wyoming.

Buchanan, for his part, launched a statewide education campaign that stressed that Wyoming elections were safe and secure. The Wyoming Republican Party has performed the selection process for other recent resignations. Earlier this year, the party selected three nominees to fill former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow's role after she left the job with a year left on her term.