Bucking statewide trend, Teton County GOP still accepts Liz Cheney as a Republican

In pitching the resolution, she said voting in favor of it “does not mean that you believe the election was stolen” — a claim Trump has perpetuated but was proven unfounded by courts and recounts — “or that lawbreakers should not be punished.”

Instead, she said it was about recognizing that Cheney “violated her oath to defend the constitution and serve as our representative” by voting to impeach the former president seven days after the insurrection “on no credible evidence.”

She also lamented Cheney’s participation in a Democrat-led investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has urged a boycott of the panel because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, didn’t allow a handful of McCarthy’s chosen Republicans to serve.

“There is a saying that the enemy of your enemy is your friend,” Cloetta said during the meeting, accusing Cheney of “sucking up to Democrats.”

“What I’m saying to you tonight is that the friend of our enemy is our enemy,” Cloetta said.

After the vote, Cloetta said she was “surprised there were as few votes as there were.”