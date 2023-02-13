CHEYENNE – Both supplemental budget bills emerged from the Wyoming Legislature’s chambers after third reading Friday afternoon.

The Senate and House have each developed and reviewed their own separate general government appropriations bills, and lawmakers filed 173 amendments combined this week.

Next week, designated members will meet in a Joint Conference Committee to hash out one merged supplemental budget bill, which will consist of compromises on amendments passed separately throughout the week.

“The session’s gone phenomenally well as far as the supplemental (budget),” Senate President Ogden Driskill said. “On the surface, there’s some pretty big differences between the House and the Senate. In truth, we still have the same argument – where do we put the excess money?”

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group released its October 2022 report just before the Joint Appropriations Committee went into budget hearings and revealed that all major state revenue streams exceeded the January 2022 report. The General Fund and Business Reserve Account revenues combined were $329 million higher than expected, and estimates for the 2023-24 biennium increased nearly $738 million in that time period.

Gov. Mark Gordon directed a fiscally conservative approach as the 2023 general session approached, and the additional funding has been the source of many debates in the Legislature.

Senate

Driskill expanded Friday morning on his approval of how the bodies worked through the budget and said he didn’t expect any “huge” amendments coming on third reading from either side. He said they were down to smaller items, and there weren’t any bills written into budget amendments in the Senate.

The Senate president said in the past there were huge reductions, and the Legislature witnessed people try to “either cut agencies or beat them up through the supplemental.” He said he believed lawmakers were “grown up” this year and not pushing statements through budgetary amendments.

Driskill also said there were debates on whether or not funding should be placed into reserve accounts during a supplemental budget year. He said many questioned placing additional revenue into the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund or Common School Fund Account or leave it sitting in the more liquid Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.

Although he said he had always preferred a permanent savings account, he said he wanted to wait to see if there was a recession. He also referenced a point made by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, who said they were going to have to start funding close to $400 million for prisons and other state agencies that had been filled by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

In regard to negotiations in the conference committee, he said the jury was out. Driskill said the two chambers had always fought on the budget, but House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and he had made a commitment to sit down and “just make good policy for Wyoming and not make it where it’s House versus Senate.”

“We will sit down next week, and we’ll start trying to figure out how to realign those sides,” he said.

House

Sommers weighed in on budget discussions, but only on the timing. He said this was the shortest time taken for second-reading amendments in 11 budgets, despite there being 53 filed in the House.

“I thought it went well,” he said just hours before his body convened Friday. “It’s just the process, so we see the other half of it today.”

House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, expressed less contentment with decisions made throughout the week. He told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he understood the importance of the supplemental budget for addressing emergencies or unexpected costs, but he said he struggled with the idea lawmakers were going to spend more money than necessary.

He wanted to see as much funding go back to the taxpayers as possible to help with inflation and property taxes, instead of toward trails or creating trust funds.

He said it has been difficult to watch as the governor’s general fund recommendation of $411 million grew by $71 million during second reading in the House, and he didn’t know where the body was preparing to go during third reading.

“It concerned me when a legislator stood up and said, ‘Well, we’ve just now added $37 million in spending to the budget at this point today.’ And there was cheering and some clapping,” he said. “Now to the people that had to have that taken out of their pockets and given to us, and they had nothing to say about it – that’s offensive to me. I don’t think that’s recognizing how hard it is to make ends meet.”

Neiman said due to the volatile economic climate in the state, the Legislature needed to take a careful approach when appropriating funds for the future.

Amendments

Lawmakers have been combing through amendments since Wednesday, spanning agencies that included State Parks and Cultural Resources and the Wyoming Department of Health.

The House passed 26 amendments on second reading and had 44 more to review on third reading. Senators passed 25 amendments in their chamber and had 24 to consider coming into Friday. Although a good portion are often withdrawn from the floor, there is still hours of time and energy placed into the supplemental budget.

“At the end of the day, we’re doing the people’s work,” said House Minority Whip Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan. “And it’s a messy process, but it’s working the way it’s supposed to, and that’s allowing us for that unlimited debate to discuss the ideas, the expenditures and the philosophies behind them.”

Amendments could be as small as a second reading amendment adopted in the House that would appropriate $5,000 to complete a feasibility study at the University of Wyoming on providing in-person classes in Cheyenne and Rock Springs, or as large as a third reading amendment adding $8.6 million for a WyoLink public safety communications system adopted in the Senate.

Western told the WTE he wanted to remind constituents the changes are not set in stone, but he pointed to significant amendments in the House, such as a $22 million external cost adjustment for teachers and $10 million to stand up a physician assistant school in the state.

“That’s at least one example of one that is significant, but I think very worthwhile, and has real returns and real impact on our communities,” Western said.

Amendments aren’t only designed to add money to the budget, though; they can also result in cuts. There were decreases to appropriations for the Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Department of Health, Department of Environmental Quality and more in the Senate supplemental budget bill, and others amended in the House.

However, the final 2023-24 supplemental budget total won’t be known until Gov. Gordon signs the bill into law at the end of the general session.